Los Angeles, CA

Fans React To Another Incredible LeBron James Performance Going To Waste: "0-10 Against The Clippers Since 2020"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a big loss at the hand of the Clippers despite a sensational 46-point night from LeBron James.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James put the Lakers on his back once again as the team tried to beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since Tyronn Lue became the head coach. However, it ended up being the 10th consecutive loss to their cross-town rivals for the Lakers, as the Clips walked out of the Crypto.com Arena with a 133-115 win.

LeBron James put up 46 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and a block in just 32 minutes on great efficiency. James made a career-high 9 three-pointers and had this performance on 0 turnovers. The Lakers stood no chance against the healthy Clippers, prompting fans to lament another iconic LBJ performance gone to waste.

We might never see another player at age 38 or in Year 20 do what LeBron is doing right now. It's a shame that he's doing it for a below .500 Lakers team, but everyone will hope this team looks much better by the end of the trade deadline.

How Can The Lakers Avoid This?

Obviously, having the entire squad back healthy will give them a better chance but it seems there are also major chemistry issues hurting the squad. Russell Westbrook looked increasingly disengaged and broke the flow of momentum for the Lakers in the fourth when it looked like they could make a comeback, prompting Dennis Schroder and him to have an altercation on the bench.

Adding Rui Hachimura and AD will be good, but the lakers definitely need more trades to stop treading water. LeBron has proven he'll play at a historic level anyway, so there's no longer a point in waiting. Make the moves and maybe even throw in the first-round picks for it to be significant enough to move the needle.

