East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 25, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;2;84%

Asheville, NC;Cloudy;43;NE;4;61%

Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;47;ESE;6;73%

Atlantic City, NJ;Partly cloudy;37;N;1;81%

Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;37;N;1;61%

Birmingham, AL;Rain;48;SE;8;93%

Boston, MA;Clear;35;WSW;2;84%

Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;34;W;1;71%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;26;SSE;2;86%

Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;28;N;12;63%

Caribou, ME;Clear;11;WNW;10;61%

Charleston, SC;Cloudy;54;ENE;2;93%

Charleston, WV;Cloudy;36;ENE;1;82%

Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;42;E;2;73%

Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;35;SE;8;75%

Columbia, SC;Cloudy;44;ENE;2;68%

Columbus, OH;Snow;33;ENE;2;96%

Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;85%

Detroit, MI;Cloudy;32;SSE;1;96%

Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;30;ESE;2;86%

Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;1;90%

Indianapolis, IN;Showers;37;E;3;87%

Jackson, MS;Cloudy;54;S;8;100%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;3;93%

Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;39;ESE;6;86%

Lexington, KY;Showers;39;NE;4;66%

Louisville, KY;Rain;36;ENE;4;94%

Memphis, TN;Showers;44;ESE;7;92%

Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;7;84%

Mobile, AL;Thunderstorms;66;SSE;13;92%

Montgomery, AL;Cloudy;56;SE;10;77%

Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;7;WNW;60;100%

Nashville, TN;Rain;41;E;12;86%

New York, NY;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;49%

Newark, NJ;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;1;76%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;36;NW;1;89%

Orlando, FL;Clear;61;E;3;83%

Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;1;88%

Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;31;NNE;1;95%

Portland, ME;Mostly clear;28;WNW;3;87%

Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;3;85%

Raleigh, NC;Mostly clear;34;NW;1;88%

Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;32;ENE;1;85%

Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;52;ENE;3;94%

Tampa, FL;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;6;86%

Toledo, OH;Flurries;33;ESE;3;89%

Vero Beach, FL;Mostly clear;71;SE;10;83%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;1;78%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;29;N;1;89%

