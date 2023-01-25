East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 25, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;2;84%
Asheville, NC;Cloudy;43;NE;4;61%
Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;47;ESE;6;73%
Atlantic City, NJ;Partly cloudy;37;N;1;81%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;37;N;1;61%
Birmingham, AL;Rain;48;SE;8;93%
Boston, MA;Clear;35;WSW;2;84%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;34;W;1;71%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;26;SSE;2;86%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;28;N;12;63%
Caribou, ME;Clear;11;WNW;10;61%
Charleston, SC;Cloudy;54;ENE;2;93%
Charleston, WV;Cloudy;36;ENE;1;82%
Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;42;E;2;73%
Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;35;SE;8;75%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;44;ENE;2;68%
Columbus, OH;Snow;33;ENE;2;96%
Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;85%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;32;SSE;1;96%
Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;30;ESE;2;86%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;1;90%
Indianapolis, IN;Showers;37;E;3;87%
Jackson, MS;Cloudy;54;S;8;100%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;3;93%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;39;ESE;6;86%
Lexington, KY;Showers;39;NE;4;66%
Louisville, KY;Rain;36;ENE;4;94%
Memphis, TN;Showers;44;ESE;7;92%
Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;7;84%
Mobile, AL;Thunderstorms;66;SSE;13;92%
Montgomery, AL;Cloudy;56;SE;10;77%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;7;WNW;60;100%
Nashville, TN;Rain;41;E;12;86%
New York, NY;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;49%
Newark, NJ;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;1;76%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;36;NW;1;89%
Orlando, FL;Clear;61;E;3;83%
Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;1;88%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;31;NNE;1;95%
Portland, ME;Mostly clear;28;WNW;3;87%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;3;85%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly clear;34;NW;1;88%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;32;ENE;1;85%
Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;52;ENE;3;94%
Tampa, FL;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;6;86%
Toledo, OH;Flurries;33;ESE;3;89%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly clear;71;SE;10;83%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;1;78%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;29;N;1;89%
