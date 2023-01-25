Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Wednesday, January 25, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;5;76%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;6;85%
Bismarck, ND;Flurries;12;NNW;10;84%
Chicago, IL;Flurries;30;SE;2;86%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;37;NW;18;88%
Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;33;S;6;88%
Dodge City, KS;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;18;84%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;27;NE;2;84%
El Paso, TX;Mostly clear;38;NW;5;55%
Fargo, ND;Mostly cloudy;17;NNW;13;92%
Houston, TX;Clear;46;WNW;5;85%
Kansas City, MO;Snow;32;NW;3;100%
Little Rock, AR;Showers;35;N;5;89%
Madison, WI;Cloudy;28;NE;1;96%
Milwaukee, WI;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;28;SW;6;84%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;62;WSW;7;93%
Oklahoma City, OK;Cloudy;32;NNW;4;99%
Omaha, NE;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;92%
San Antonio, TX;Clear;44;NNW;6;68%
Sioux Falls, SD;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;9;84%
Springfield, IL;Rain;36;NE;6;92%
St. Louis, MO;Rain;35;ENE;3;91%
Tulsa, OK;Snow;34;NNW;5;97%
Wichita, KS;Snow;30;NNW;6;96%
