Washington, DC

Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
Final Buzzer: Margin Call

Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
Avalanche Head into All-Star Break on a Winning Note after Beating Blues

Heading into the All-Star break with a win. The Colorado Avalanche topped the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 27-18-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto (empty net) scored. Logan O'Connor handed out two assists. In Colorado's net, Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced. The Avalanche utilized a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the eighth-straight game.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2

The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip

Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY

The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues

COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-18-3) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (23-23-3) The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternooon for their final game ahead of the All-Star break. The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the St. Louis Blues...
NHL Morning Skate for January 27

* A pair of young defensemen shone Thursday as 20-year-old Owen Power extended his goal streak to three games while 21-year-old Moritz Seider collected his third career three-assist performance. * Thursday marked the third straight day to feature at least three games requiring overtime. The longest stretch of days with...
Thomas' Three Storylines - BUF @ WPG

Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.
SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets

It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

KANATA - The Canadiens (20-25-4) stop by Ottawa (22-23-3) for a tilt with the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens will have to wait for their first win of the season in their powder blue...
PREVIEW: Panthers host Bruins in final game before All-Star break

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Hoping to head into the All-Star break on a high note, the Florida Panthers will wrap up a back-to-back with a battle against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-22-6, the Panthers enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a 4-3...
Binnington says Blues must find a way

Blues goalie believes team has the roster to turn things around, climb in standings. With three straight losses, things might be starting to look somewhat bleak for the St. Louis Blues as they look to climb back into the Western Conference Playoff picture. But goaltender Jordan Binnington - who has...
