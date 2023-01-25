Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board is preparing for a workshop that carries a lot of weight on Friday. The representatives will be given a full breakdown of the state’s criteria for approved books in their schools. Teachers and staff received a message from district...
fox13news.com
Apprenticeship program in St. Pete welcomes new class from across the country
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A multi-trade contracting business welcomed a fresh class of apprentices from across the country to its new location in St. Petersburg. The apprenticeship program at Power Design, Inc. takes on-the-job training to a new level, giving would-be students a full ride to a fast-tracked career path.
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
Mysuncoast.com
FHP looking to hire 165 Troopers statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to hire 165 troopers statewide during its Streamline Hiring Event. The event is geared towards fast-tracking trooper applications by completing expedited applications. A comprehensive background check is still required. This hiring event will be held starting Feb. 27 until March...
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
businessobserverfl.com
Growing cannabis retailer opens store in Tampa area
There’s a new pot dealer in Lutz. Sunnyside, a chain of medical cannabis dispensaries, has opened a new retail store in a former bank building at 21708 State Road 54. This is the fourth store the chain has opened in the Tampa market. It has 22 across the state — including stores in Cape Coral, Sarasota and Bonita Springs — and 56 across the country.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
Mysuncoast.com
Housing market slows down on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.
10NEWS
Support grows for Palma Sola Elementary with an online petition to preempt any possible plans to close
BRADENTON, Fla. — There is a growing fight over concerns about possible changes looming over a local elementary school. That prospect would also mean drastic changes to where children in one Bradenton neighborhood learn and how their families would be impacted. More than 2,500 have signed a petition calling...
sarasotamagazine.com
What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?
During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
Longboat Observer
One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold
Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
Pinellas County Clerk's Office offers extended hours for Passport Day event
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all those who are looking to get their first passport, and those with expired passports. The Pinellas County Clerk's office will offer extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Passport Day, Jan. 28, to help people apply for their first passport. "Many...
South Tampa restaurant Main Course has closed, teases new Riverview location
Its South Tampa restaurant was its third location in Tampa Bay.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County juvenile investigated for multiple swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. (WMTV/WWSB) - A Sarasota County juvenile is being looked at in connection to a swatting incident involving a Wisconsin school, as well as other incidents. Swatting is the act of prank calling emergency services and fabricating an event an address to create a large law enforcement response. According...
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
