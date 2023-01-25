ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board is preparing for a workshop that carries a lot of weight on Friday. The representatives will be given a full breakdown of the state’s criteria for approved books in their schools. Teachers and staff received a message from district...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota

For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP looking to hire 165 Troopers statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to hire 165 troopers statewide during its Streamline Hiring Event. The event is geared towards fast-tracking trooper applications by completing expedited applications. A comprehensive background check is still required. This hiring event will be held starting Feb. 27 until March...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Growing cannabis retailer opens store in Tampa area

There’s a new pot dealer in Lutz. Sunnyside, a chain of medical cannabis dispensaries, has opened a new retail store in a former bank building at 21708 State Road 54. This is the fourth store the chain has opened in the Tampa market. It has 22 across the state — including stores in Cape Coral, Sarasota and Bonita Springs — and 56 across the country.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Housing market slows down on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?

During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold

Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
SARASOTA, FL

