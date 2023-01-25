ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy disavows 30 percent national sales tax he promised a vote on to win House speaker race

By Peter Weber
 2 days ago

Among the things House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised a group of 20 hard-right holdouts in order to win the speaker's gavel was a vote on legislation that would scrap the Internal Revenue System and U.S. taxation system and replace it with a 30 percent national sales tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) has already filed legislation for this "Fair Tax Act," but McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday he opposes the bill.

McCarthy isn't alone. Three GOP congressmen from New York swing districts have already pledged to vote against it — effectively dooming the long-shot legislation .

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist called the steep national sales tax "a political gift to [President] Biden and the Democrats," telling Semafor that the Fair Tax Act is "the first significant problem created for the Republican Party by the 20 people who thought that there was no downside to the approach they took." The Wall Street Journal editorial board agreed and suggested that if "Carter and other supporters insist on a masochistic vote, the GOP could invoke the Freedom Caucus's demand for 'regular order' and kill the Fair Tax in the Ways and Means Committee."

And that's the approach McCarthy and his allies are taking, Axios reports . "Any legislative proposal by any member would have to go through committee in regular order, have hearings, be marked up, and be subject to amendment," said Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), one of McCarthy's negotiators. The hardliners may believe they were promised a floor vote on the bill, Axios reports, but top Republicans say McCarthy only committed to giving the bill a hearing in committee.

Replacing all current federal taxes with a national sales tax "is not a new idea ," or a popular one, CNN notes . An independent analysis of a similar national sales tax in 2011 "found that, on average, most income groups would pay more tax than they did under the federal tax system at the time — except the top 5 percent of earners who would see a tax cut." Not surprisingly, "outside the deepest trenches of conservatism, a 30 percent sales tax is mostly seen as an obvious political loser," Semafor adds . "Democrats, for their part, can hardly seem to believe their luck that their opponents might attach themselves to it."

Susan Bickly
1d ago

this "fair" tax would not be fair. it would increase taxes for most of the people. it decreases taxes for the wealthy. anytime GOP puts out a new tax plan to help constituents, they are talking about their high dollar constituents, not the rest of us.

Kathryn Crane
1d ago

Just proves 20 holdouts were lied to get the vote! You can't even trust your own party members! I think we need to start government over from the start. Bipartisanship does work if you want it to. Put this party over people bs peddling behind. Our country is a vast spectrum of all wage earners but that should inspire our elected officials to do right for all of us because we are the voters after all.

Po Charlie Jr.
1d ago

and what you gonna get with this extra 30% tax....absolutely nothing!!!! This is the trash they vote into office to keep their guns.....This is INSANE!!!

