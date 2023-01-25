ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosheim, TN

Frye, Roderick Shine As Buffs, Rebels Split

By By WAYNE PHILLIPS Sports Editor Emeritus
 2 days ago

MOSHEIM — Just when it appeared South Greene was ready to get its basketball season into high gear after a win over Chuckey-Doak last week, along comes West Greene Tuesday night and knocks off the Rebels, giving credence to the belief that this year’s District 1-2A Tournament could be up for grabs.

West Greene’s Leyton Frye poured in 32 points, and his sidekick Ethan Turner had what has become a routine double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and the Buffaloes beat the visiting Rebels 64-55 before a packed house at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.

Earlier, the South Greene girls shook off a slow start and erupted after intermission to coast past the Lady Buffs 82-59 to earn a split of the conference twin-bill between the two old county rivals.

BUFFS KNOCK OFF RIVALS

West Greene coach Allen Tolliver was obviously all smiles after his Buffs had held off the visiting Rebs 64-55, and he said it shows that the district tournament “could be interesting.”

“We’ve got three league losses (the Buffs are 3-3, 11-15 overall), so we’re battling for that 2 vs. 3 spot in the tournament,” Tolliver said. “But after South Greene beats Chuckey-Doak, and we beat South Greene, I think it shows that we can play with anybody.

“I’m proud as can be, because we refused to let them get the lead back after we got up on them a little bit,” he added. “It was a team win. I mean Leyton (Frye) is going to get his points, and Ethan (Turner) is normally good for a double-double, but everybody contributed. Even the boys on the bench were into it, and that gives me a good feeling to watch those kids support the ones on the floor.”

The Buffs scored the final two buckets of the first half to break a 22-22 tie and take a 26-22 lead to the locker room. They never let South Greene regain the lead in the second half.

Frye scored 10 in the first half, but knocked down 12 in the third quarter, including a fall-away 3-pointer that beat the third quarter buzzer for a 46-38 West Greene advantage.

A 7-2 start to the pivotal fourth stanza was all the Buffs would need as the Rebs could convert only two field goals in the final period. They used buckets from Frye and Braden McCamey plus a 3-pointer from Austin Wampler to move to a 53-40 advantage with 5:12 wleft in the contest.

South Greene used a 6-1 spurt, four free throws by Cooper Kelley and a putback by Conner Marshall, to get back within single digits at 54-46 with 3:13 left, but they would get no closer. Turner hit a bucket from inside and Frye weaved his way through traffic for a layup to get the lead back to 58-46, and the Rebels had no answers this time.

The South Greene size advantage was a concern to Tolliver going into the game, but the Rebel big men had a hard time keeping Turner off the glass.

“I don’t think anybody goes to the boards as hard as Ethan does,” Tolliver said. “South Greene’s size is a concern for everybody they play, because coach Hoese does such a good job with that zone, spreading you out and making it hard to get into a flow. The first half was just good defense on both ends, but we were able to get some buckets in the third, and once we got the lead spread a bit, we didn’t let them get it back.”

Frye’s 32 points was the big noise and Turner scored 13 while Wampler chipped in with nine.

South Greene lost for the first time in league play (13-10, 4-1). They got 13 points each from Jase Roderick and Kelley while Woody Hixson came off the bench to hit double figures with 11.

The Buffs are at Washburn for a Friday night game and return home to tangle with another cross-county foe, North Greene, on Saturday.

South Greene has another league game Friday night at home to Happy Valley, then takes to the road to meet district foe Johnson County on Tuesday.

WEST GREENE 64

SOUTH GREENE 55

SG 10 12 16 17 — 55

WG 12 14 20 18 — 64

SG (55): Buckner 7, Jase Roderick 13, Marshall 6, Thornburg 3, Birdwell 0, Cooper Kelley 13, Toth 2, Woody Hixson 11.

WG (64): McCamey 6, Leyton Frye 32, Wampler 9, Daniels 2, Ethan Turner 13, Campbell 2.

3-pointers: SG 4 (Kelley 2, Thornburg, Hixson). WG 3 (Frye 2, Wampler).

TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR RODERICK

South Greene’s girls got off to a slow start, but turned it around in the second half and won going away against the Lady Buffs by an 82-59 margin.

Reb senior Jordyn Roderick turned in a stellar performance with a rare triple-double (14 points, 17 rebounds, 13 steals), while teammate Hailey Brooks had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds).

“I don’t know if I’ve had two players in the same game with a triple-double and a double-double,” winning coach Stephen Gregg said. “But Jordyn just had a terrific game.”

Her long arms were responsible for a lot of the turnovers which plagued the Buffs all night.

Unfortunately for South Greene, a lot of those first half miscues did not result in points.

“We missed layups, we missed free throws, we just didn’t shoot it well in the first half,” Gregg said. “And our defense was lacking. We were giving West Greene wide open looks, and they were making them. I wasn’t happy at halftime. I thought we played much better in the second half.”

The Buffs hit four 3-pointers by four different shooters in the first quarter and stormed to a 20-14 lead, despite making six turnovers. But the Rebels went on an 11-0 run midway of the second to turn a 22-20 deficit into a 31-22 lead. The Rebs were up 38-32 at intermission.

The second half was all Rebels. Ten turnovers in the period by the Buffs were costly as in this quarter the visitors turned them into points, and the lead suddenly began to grow. A 13-2 burst by the visitors left them with a 64-42 advantage going into the home stretch, and the lead continued to widen in the early stages of the fourth.

Five Rebels hit in double figures, led by sophomore Madison Hensley with 18, Brooks with 15, Roderick and reserve Kortnei Bailey with 14 apiece and Haley Susong with 11. The district-leading Rebels remained unbeaten in league play with a 5-0 mark, 15-6 overall.

West Greene got 14 points from Madi Brown, 13 each from Taylor Lawson and Kinsley Ellenburg and 11 from Bre Ellis. They dropped to 1-5 in the league and 5-22 overall.

SOUTH GREENE 82

WEST GREENE 59

SG 14 24 26 18 — 82

WG 20 12 10 17 — 59

SG (82): Madison Hensley 18, Jordyn Roderick 14, Haley Susong 10, Gregg 5, Hailey Brooks 15, Kortnei Bailey 14, Hoese 3, Birdwell 3.

WG (59): Breanna Ellis 11, Madi Brown 14, Taylor Lawson 13, Bryant 5, Kinsley Ellenburg 13, Ripley 3.

3-pointers: SG 5 (Hensley, Gregg, Brooks, Bailey, Birdwell). WG 6 (Brown 3, Ellis, Ellenburg, Ripley).

