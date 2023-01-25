ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Black Knights Leave Happy Valley Victorious

The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTON — Everyone who suited up scored for third-ranked Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday night.

In all, 13 players made their way into the scorebook as the Black Knights coasted to a 76-28 win at Happy Valley.

The Black Knights’ manageable 19-9 lead after one quarter grew to 46-12 at the half, and then 68-19 entering the fourth.

Cadin Tullock, Dillon Shelton, Ethan Grindstaff and Isaiah Treadway scored two field goals apiece during Chuckey-Doak’s 27-point second period. Christian Derry then made four baskets in the third.

Tullock led Chuckey-Doak (20-3, 5-1 District 1-2A) with 16 points, making one 3-pointer in his 13-point first half. Derry finished with 13.

Grindstaff and Treadway each scored nine points, and Shelton had seven including his early 3-pointer. Samuel Riddle made two 3s for six points, with Noah Baughman hitting from deep once and scoring five while Nick Palazzo added three. Brock Rush, Gage Crum and Luke Myers had two points apiece. Tyler Morrison and Cash Paysinger each scored one.

TJ Good led the Warriors (2-19, 0-5) with six points, all in the second half.

GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 47 HAPPY VALLEY 46

The Chuckey-Doak girls improved to 5-1 in District 1-2A.

With only two district games remaining, one being against frontrunner South Greene, Chuckey-Doak stayed in contention for the title.

Saniah Atchison drained her fourth 3-pointer in the final quarter and finished with 15 points. She, Faith Yokley, Kennedy Brown and Adyson Ripley all made a two-point basket in the 13-point frame as well.

The Lady Black Knights (13-11 overall) trailed 27-22 at the half but surged ahead in the third quarter and took a 34-33 lead to the fourth.

Yokley finished with 12 points, Kennedy Brown added eight and Taliah Johnson scored four. Hayleigh Taylor, Tavyn Southerland, Hayleigh Hensley and Ripley each had two points.

Katie Bailey and Mailey Guy led Happy Valley (5-12, 2-3) with 17 and 12 points respectively.

UP NEXT

Chuckey-Doak will host district rival Johnson County on Friday.

The Greeneville Sun

