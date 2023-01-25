MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Knights, Lady Buffs Reach Area 1-AA Championship Games

CHURCH HILL — Another fast start led the Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys to another win over a county rival.

Except this time, it came in the postseason. The Black Knights didn’t allow any points until the second quarter in Tuesday’s 53-31 victory over South Greene Middle in the Area 1-AA semifinal round at Church Hill. By then, the Black Knights led 16-0 and took a 30-14 halftime lead, which became 40-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Jaime Hernandez and Bradley Caldwell led Chuckey-Doak with 11 points each, with Caldwell knocking down two 3-pointers in the second quarter. Hernandez scored his last seven points, including one 3-pointer, in the third.

Shane Cook made three first-quarter baskets and finished with nine points, with Kaine Ricker scoring six of his eight points in the second half. Ryland Grindstaff added six points, with Mason Henderson scoring four. Knox McAmis and Leland Inman both had two.

Noah Wright scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Rebels, making seven field goals between the second and third quarters.

Simon Burns and Gavin Dyer each made a 3-pointer for South Greene, with Burns scoring seven points, Jude Dyer and Gavin Dyer both had three, with Eli Fillers and Lucas Murdock each scoring two.

Both teams have already secured a spot in sectionals and wrap up the Area 1-AA tournament Thursday.

South Greene faces Johnson County for third place at 5:45 p.m., before the championship between Chuckey-Doak and Unicoi County at 8:15 p.m.

LADY BUFFS BREAK THROUGH

Joie Shipley and Journey Lamons helped West Greene Middle finish the job.

Each made two baskets and a free throw in the fourth quarter, allowing the Lady Buffaloes to put away Unicoi County 31-20 in the Area 1-AA semifinals at Church Hill.

The teams battled tight for three quarters, as West Greene led 14-10 at the half and just 19-16 entering the fourth. But the Lady Buffs allowed just one more field goal after that.

Shipley scored at least one basket in each quarter and finished with 12 points. Lamons finished with nine, and Sarah Justis and four. Emily Justis — who scored the Lady Buffs’ other fourth-quarter field goal — Erica Davis and Payton Norton all had two points.

West Greene plays Sullivan Central for the area championship Thursday at 7 p.m.

LADY BLACK KNIGHTS FALL

Chuckey-Doak Middle didn’t make things easy, but top-seeded Sullivan Central got just enough offense to take control early in Tuesday’s 39-22 Area 1-AA semifinal win.

Leading 12-4 after one quarter, the Lady Cougars took a 25-8 lead to the locker room and a 34-13 advantage to the fourth.

Rylee Rawlings scored nine points to lead Chuckey-Doak, six coming in the first half. Isabelle Karriker added four, and Katie Johnson hit a 3-pointer. Jayden Myers, Jessie Dayton and Gabby Atchison all had two points.

Addison Bunn led Central with 15 points.

Chuckey-Doak will face Unicoi County for third place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.