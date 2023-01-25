Bailey Scores 2,000th Point, Greeneville Sweeps Claiborne

NEW TAZEWELL — Lauren Bailey’s Greeneville career reached another milestone Tuesday night.

During the Lady Devils’ 80-45 district win at Claiborne, Bailey scored her 2,000th career point.

She finished with 19 points, knocking down two 3-pointers with an and-one during her 11-point first quarter.

Sixth-ranked Greeneville (17-5, 5-0 District 2-3A) shot 67% (28-of-43) from the floor to pick up its eighth straight win.

Tambryn Ellenburg knocked down six 3-pointers, three in the opening quarter, to finish with 18 points.

Anna Shaw went 6-of-6 from the field with one 3-pointer for 13 points.

Kyla Jobe scored nine points, Lindy Carter made two 3s and scored eight with Abby Adkins adding seven, going 5-of-5 at the foul line. Chloe Marsh and Jordan Swatzell each had three points, with Swatzell and Jobe each hitting from deep once.

The outcome was never in doubt. Greeneville led 30-12 after one quarter and 50-25 at the half, taking a 68-37 lead to the fourth.

Hannah Fugate scored a game-high 22 points, and Taylor Pressnell had 13 to lead Claiborne (8-11, 0-4).

BOYS

GREENEVILLE 76 CLAIBORNE 31 Greeneville’s boys also kept their unblemished district record intact.

Jayquan Price knocked down three triples in the second quarter and led the Devils (13-10, 5-0 District 2-3A) with 15 points.

Kameron Lester scored 13 points in the first half, and Trey Thompson finished with 10.

Adjatay Dabbs hit two early 3s and scored eight points in the first quarter. Jherivus Moore and Isaac McGill had six points each, Dominic Tweed had five, JD Woolsey and Zayden Anderson each scored four, Mitch McMullen had three and Hayden Goad had two.

The Devils led 22-7 after one quarter, 48-14 at the break and 60-20 after three.

Claiborne (5-14, 0-4), playing without standout Ethan Cupp, got 11 points from Stephen Thomas.

UP NEXT

Greeneville will play defending 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett on Friday at the former Sullivan North High School.