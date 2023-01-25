With Full Lineup, Lady Huskies Roll

SNEEDVILLE — For the first time in recent memory this season, all nine of North Greene’s basketball players got to play.

Not only that, but they all scored in Tuesday’s 68-29 win at Hancock County.

Playing for the first time since late November, Hannah Miller scored three points for North Greene (12-12). The Lady Huskies have now won three straight games.

Three players scored in double figures – Haley Bailey with 19, Sonya Wagner with 14 and Zoe Sanders with 11.

Bailey made four baskets and scored 10 points in the first quarter. Wagner made a trio of 3-pointers along with an and-one during her 12-point first half. Sanders and Bailey were the only players to score in every quarter.

Ella Head added seven points, Cambell Gaby and Grace Buchanan each had five, Heidi Harmon had three and Mercy Buchanan had one. Head, Grace Buchanan, Sanders and Harmon each hit a 3-pointer.

The Lady Huskies led 21-7 after the first quarter, 41-14 at the half and took a 53-19 lead to the fourth.

Cylee Seal had 11 points, hitting three times from 3-point range, to lead Hancock County (2-19).

In the nightcap, North Greene’s boys dropped a 75-66 decision to the homestanding Indians.

The loss is the fourth straight for the Huskies, now 13-10 overall and 2-2 in district play. Hancock County improved to 5-17.

UP NEXT

North Greene will host district foe University High on Thursday.