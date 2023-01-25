Longtime economic development director resigns

Economic Development Director Steve Biggs Eyes 2023 in Martin County

Steve Biggs’ economic development plans for the future will move south to Martin County.

As of Feb. 13, current Bertie County Economic Development Director Steve Biggs will join Martin County as the Martin Economic Development Director.

Biggs resigned his position in Bertie County last week. His last day will be Feb. 3.

Martin County Manager U. James Bennett has known Biggs for just over two years.

“We are excited about Steve and we look forward to Steve coming over to Martin County. Steve looks at things regionally. A regional approach to development will also help Bertie County,” said Bennett.

On Thursday at the Bertie County Commissioners Orientation Meeting Biggs jokingly commented on the fact Economic Development was inadvertently left off the county organization chart.

“I will say I was a little bit worried when I looked at the organizational chart earlier that Juan put up and I didn’t see Economic Development on it and I was wondering the whole time,” Biggs said jokingly, as he introduced himself.

Biggs went on to explain his position as Economic Development Director is to build relationships with industry and business leaders. Biggs has been Economic Development Director for over 21 years and while his departure came as a surprise, it was anticipated.

County officials confirmed the organizational chart void of the Economic Development department was a mistake. There wasn’t prior knowledge of Biggs’ resignation.

“Bertie County Government regrets to learn that Steve Biggs, our Economic Development Director, will be leaving county government after 22 years of extraordinary service to our county,” said Bertie County Commission Chair Ron Wesson. “Steve has been at the very heart of every business development gain that we have made over the last two decades. He was the driving force behind our acquisition and development of Bertie Beach and so many other key projects.”

Biggs is an expert in his field, who has played an instrumental role in building relationships with

Perdue, Occano and has been working with a number of other projects within the county.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Bertie County and have had a wonderful experience. It was time to move on,” said Biggs.

Biggs has been working on two large industrial projects for the county. One is in Aulander that has been in the works for some time now and includes land development and removal of some of the buildings. The project may begin in the spring and when completed could provide for 60 new jobs.

The other industrial project is an expansion of a Maryland organization and Biggs expects the company to provide over 100 jobs within three years if they locate in Bertie County.

“On behalf of all Bertie citizens, we wish Steve continued good health, and many more enriching opportunities in the years ahead.” said Wesson.