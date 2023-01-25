ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

CoinDesk

DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
Markets Insider

Alameda Research and Genesis' multi-billion dollar relationship reportedly began years ago with Sam Bankman-Fried asleep in a beanbag chair at their first meeting

Alameda Research and Genesis reportedly kicked off their relationship at a meeting in 2018. Genesis doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in unsecured loans to Alameda, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the peak, Alameda had $6.5 billion from Genesis through loans that were only 50% secured, sources told...
cryptoslate.com

Genesis subsidiary sues ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ for $20.86M

A subsidiary of bankrupt crypto lender Genesis — GGC International Limited — filed a $20.86 million claim against Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver, according to a Jan. 23 court filing. The embattled firm alleged that Ver failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades that expired on Dec. 30,...
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
CoinDesk

The Bizarre (Sort of) Bipartisanship of the Crypto Congress

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of U.S politics is depressingly predictable. If Republicans come out in favor of Position X, it’s a lock that Democrats will vocally oppose it, and vice versa. With only sporadic exceptions, conventional issues like taxes, abortion, climate change, crime, health care, racial justice, gun control, and LGBT rights fall cleanly along the Left/Right axis.
coingeek.com

Digital Currency Group’s Luno exchange cuts staff, Grayscale won’t cut fees

U.K.-based digital assets exchange Luno is turfing one-third of its staff in the latest blow to Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) struggling portfolio, while DCG’s Grayscale is under pressure to mend its investor-punishing ways. On Wednesday, Luno held a virtual ‘town hall’ meeting with its global staff to announce...

