investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Investopedia

Hamptons Home Sales Fall to Lowest Since Collapse of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers

Housing sales in the Hamptons, a second-home getaway for Wall Street workers at the eastern end of Long Island, fell to the fewest since the Great Recession after a dismal year for financial markets threatened to slash bankers' bonuses. Just 251 homes sold in the fourth quarter, down 53% from...
The Hill

How economic headwinds are posing a challenge to Biden

Economic headwinds are posing a challenge to President Biden as he readies a possible reelection bid during which jobs and the economy are likely to take center stage. The White House has sought to highlight the resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and mounting layoffs across the…
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline

A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Quartz

The US is not in a recession

In the last three months of 2022, the US economy grew by 2.9% compared to the same period last year, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday. The growth was driven by increases in consumer spending, business investment, and government spending, the department reported. US consumer spending was also up 2.1% compared to the same time last year. That spending remained strong as inflation began to ease. And the US labor market remained tight.
Reuters

Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.

