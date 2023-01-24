Read full article on original website
Related
Mortgage applications climb for a 3rd straight week as housing-market activity trends towards a rebound amid lower interest rates
Home loan applications rose 7% last week as the 30-year fixed rate for mortgages fell further. The Mortgage Bankers Association said the rate on the popular mortgage product fell to 6.2%, the lowest in four months. Lower mortgage rates could spur more buyers into the currently "tepid" housing market. Demand...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
investing.com
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
CNBC
Boeing posts quarterly loss as labor and supply strains overshadow increase in jet demand
Boeing posted a loss in the fourth quarter as supply chain issues weighed on results. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in cash flow in the quarter, higher than analyst forecasts. The company's leaders have been hesitant to ramp up production. posted a $663 million loss for the fourth quarter as supply...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
How This Growth Stock Could Contribute to an Early Retirement
The Trade Desk has "multibagger" potential and can supercharge portfolio growth.
Investopedia
Hamptons Home Sales Fall to Lowest Since Collapse of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers
Housing sales in the Hamptons, a second-home getaway for Wall Street workers at the eastern end of Long Island, fell to the fewest since the Great Recession after a dismal year for financial markets threatened to slash bankers' bonuses. Just 251 homes sold in the fourth quarter, down 53% from...
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
How economic headwinds are posing a challenge to Biden
Economic headwinds are posing a challenge to President Biden as he readies a possible reelection bid during which jobs and the economy are likely to take center stage. The White House has sought to highlight the resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and mounting layoffs across the…
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline
A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
Biden finally gets a win against inflation
If the trend continues, it could be a boost for President Joe Biden as he gears up for a tough reelection campaign.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Q4 GDP Estimate Tops Economist Forecasts In Positive Sign For US Economy: What It Means For The Federal Reserve
The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% from October to December, marking the second straight quarter of economic growth, a positive sign for broader markets. What To Know: Gross domestic product, or GDP, increased 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to a Thursday advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Recession fears are easing as inflation cools and expectations rise that the Fed will soften its policy, survey shows
In the latest Business Conditions Survey by NABE, 53% of respondents expected a US recession this year, down from 64% in October.
Quartz
The US is not in a recession
In the last three months of 2022, the US economy grew by 2.9% compared to the same period last year, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday. The growth was driven by increases in consumer spending, business investment, and government spending, the department reported. US consumer spending was also up 2.1% compared to the same time last year. That spending remained strong as inflation began to ease. And the US labor market remained tight.
Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
Comments / 0