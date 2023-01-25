Read full article on original website
San Francisco Detectives Release New Sketch of ‘Doodler' Serial Killer Suspect
Detectives in San Francisco on Tuesday released an age progression composite drawing of the unsolved "Doodler" serial killer suspect in an attempt to revive their investigation. Friday marks the anniversary of the first Doodler homicide, which occurred 49 years ago. Eventually six victims would be found murdered in the Ocean...
French Bulldog Stolen From Couple During Attempted Carjacking in Richmond
A Richmond couple is shaken and heartbroken after their French Bulldog was stolen during an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Barrett Avenue. “He means everything. He’s my baby. He’s my child, he’s my son. I’ve never felt so complete,” said Joanna Lopez.
Exclusive: Suspect Admits to Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting in Jailhouse Interview
Chunli Zhao, the defendant in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven people dead and one injured, admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday with NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang that he committed the fatal shootings. Zhao, who spoke with Wang in Mandarin for about 15 minutes at the...
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area
Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements
As the Half Moon Bay community mourns the seven people killed Monday in a mass shooting, the San Mateo District Attorney on Wednesday laid out charges against the suspect. Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday to face seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders and a firearms enhancement on each charge, DA Stephen Wagstaffe said.
Livermore Police Reunite Long-Lost Dog With Southern California Family
Livermore police have reunited a French bulldog with its owners after it was likely dognapped more than a year ago. Police said that on Jan. 4, they found a parked vehicle that was reported as being driven recklessly. The driver of the vehicle "ran off," police said in a Facebook post, but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant.
SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil
Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
5 Arrested After Robbery, Shooting at Campbell Camera Store
Police have arrested five men in connection with Wednesday's robbery and shooting at a Campbell camera store that left an employee injured, police announced Thursday. The robbery and shooting happened at about 11 a.m. at San Jose Camera and Video, which is located at the corner of Winchester Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Allegedly Said He Felt ‘Disrespected'
The accused Half Moon Bay gunman told investigators that he had been “disrespected” by coworkers in the years leading up to Monday’s shootings, two police sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit. Eight workers were shot at two separate mushroom farms; seven died.
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: Authorities Try to Determine Motive
Investigators on Tuesday were still trying to determine the motive behind a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven farmworkers dead and one injured. The shooting took place at two mushroom growing locations, one at about 2:20 p.m. on San Mateo Road (Highway 92) and the other shortly thereafter along Cabrillo Highway South. Multiple victims were found at both scenes.
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect to be Arraigned Wednesday
The man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 66, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall...
Family Identifies Brothers as Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering
Displaced farmworkers from the two farms where the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings took place Monday are still staying at local motels Wednesday. They’ve been meeting with various agencies to get assistance, even as investigations continue into the shooting. The community is also still grappling with the idea that...
1 Dead in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill
One person died, and fire crews evacuated several other residents in an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. One victim was pulled from the flames in the building on Turner Terrace and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, San Francisco Fire Department officials said. The victim later died.
Person Shot During Robbery at Camera Store in Campbell; Suspects at Large
A person was shot during a robbery at the family-owned San Jose Camera and Video store in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded at about 10:57 a.m. to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard to investigate reports of an armed robbery. The victim, who was critically injured,...
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized
Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
Witness Recalls Seeing Half Moon Bay Shooter and Calling 911 as He Tried to Save Coworkers' Lives
Witnesses and friends of victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay shared the terrible moments they lived through as one of their coworkers allegedly gunned down eight men and women, killing seven of them. Farmworkers at a hotel said that at least two of the victims had children...
Oakland Community Gathers to Remember Victims of Recent California Mass Shootings
A vigil took place Wednesday night in Oakland as the community remembered the victims of the recent mass shootings in California. The two Bay Area vigils took place Wednesday night at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland and Santa Clara University. This comes after three horrific acts of gun violence in...
