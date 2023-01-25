ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements

As the Half Moon Bay community mourns the seven people killed Monday in a mass shooting, the San Mateo District Attorney on Wednesday laid out charges against the suspect. Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday to face seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders and a firearms enhancement on each charge, DA Stephen Wagstaffe said.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Livermore Police Reunite Long-Lost Dog With Southern California Family

Livermore police have reunited a French bulldog with its owners after it was likely dognapped more than a year ago. Police said that on Jan. 4, they found a parked vehicle that was reported as being driven recklessly. The driver of the vehicle "ran off," police said in a Facebook post, but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Community Remembers Recent Mass Shooting Victims at Vigil

Hundreds of people gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown Thursday night, to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland. 19 people were killed in the three separate shootings since the start of the Lunar New Year. “Tonight, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Arrested After Robbery, Shooting at Campbell Camera Store

Police have arrested five men in connection with Wednesday's robbery and shooting at a Campbell camera store that left an employee injured, police announced Thursday. The robbery and shooting happened at about 11 a.m. at San Jose Camera and Video, which is located at the corner of Winchester Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.
CAMPBELL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: Authorities Try to Determine Motive

Investigators on Tuesday were still trying to determine the motive behind a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven farmworkers dead and one injured. The shooting took place at two mushroom growing locations, one at about 2:20 p.m. on San Mateo Road (Highway 92) and the other shortly thereafter along Cabrillo Highway South. Multiple victims were found at both scenes.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect to be Arraigned Wednesday

The man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 66, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill

One person died, and fire crews evacuated several other residents in an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. One victim was pulled from the flames in the building on Turner Terrace and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, San Francisco Fire Department officials said. The victim later died.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Person Shot During Robbery at Camera Store in Campbell; Suspects at Large

A person was shot during a robbery at the family-owned San Jose Camera and Video store in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded at about 10:57 a.m. to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard to investigate reports of an armed robbery. The victim, who was critically injured,...
CAMPBELL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Witnesses Devastated, Traumatized

Witnesses to the deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay expressed anguish and shock Tuesday as they tried to process the tragedy. Many of the witnesses and workers displaced by the shooting are staying at two Half Moon Bay hotels. Inside one lobby, there were blank stares. No one was willing or able to talk on camera.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

