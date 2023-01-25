ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move

What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move. Bill Gainey stands in front of the home he has put up on I-beams in preparation of it being moved, Flint, Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. This isn’t the first time Gainey has moved a home on I-beams, another home on the street was also moved by him using the same method.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt

Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans

EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business

Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
BAY CITY, MI

