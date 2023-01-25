Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Bay City Central’s 24-game SVL skid comes to stunning halt with Powers upset
BAY CITY, MI – There are signature wins. There are statement wins. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
After 0-43 stretch, Heritage changes everything with first win over Saginaw
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI – There will be no never. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Losses are toughest of all when final shot doesn’t fall
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 42, JOHN GLENN 41.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings with trending teams for Jan. 25, 2023
FLINT – The number of unbeaten girls basketball teams in the Flint area has been reduced to two. Carman-Ainsworth (10-0) and Lake Fenton (14-0) remain perfect this season.
MLive.com
Saginaw area boys roundup: Heritage chalks up long-awaited victory over Saginaw
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: HERITAGE 69, SAGINAW 46.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Tougher Durand girls team wins fifth straight game
DURAND, MI – Durand’s girls basketball team is playing with a bit more muscle these days and it’s showing on the scoreboard. After getting “pushed around” at times early in the season, the Railroaders have won five straight games by playing with more of an edge in recent weeks.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings: We’ve got a new No. 1 team
FLINT – Beecher has been the No. 1 team in our boys basketball Power Rankings all season. The Bucs have also been one of our trending teams the entire season.
See which Flint-area boys basketball teams are ranked by The Associated Press this week
FLINT – Four Flint-area boys basketball teams are making an appearance in this week’s Associated Press rankings. Grand Blanc (8-2) is ranked No. 8 in Division 1. Detroit Cass Tech (11-0) is No. 1 in Division 1.
MLive.com
One-time water boy sparks Cass City to first win at Reese in 10 years
REESE, MI – Michael Fernald knows his Cass City basketball history. When the Red Hawks clinched the 2013 Greater Thumb West championship with a road win at Reese, he got a front-row view of it as a tiny, little second-grade water boy. “We were looking at that picture of...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
More closures announced for Bay City’s Independence, Liberty bridges
BAY CITY, MI - More bridge closures are scheduled in Bay City in the coming weeks. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced on social media that there are planned closures coming up for the Independence Bridge and drawbridge openings for the Liberty Bridge. Bay City...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: An ‘ugly win’ vs. Iowa, guarding with a fishnet
EAST LANSING – Sometimes you take your win, say your thanks and move on. That’s what Tom Izzo is doing after his team didn’t play its best game but still managed to pull out a 63-61 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. Here are some notable quotes...
MLive.com
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move. Bill Gainey stands in front of the home he has put up on I-beams in preparation of it being moved, Flint, Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. This isn’t the first time Gainey has moved a home on I-beams, another home on the street was also moved by him using the same method.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line” due to loss of healthcare
The warm, dry winter has been bad news for local businesses that depend on the snow and ice. Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Zehnder’s works on final preparations for 2023 Snowfest. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Final preparations are underway for the start of...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt
Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
MLive.com
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans
EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
Saginaw’s historic Jefferson One building has new owners in Ox Eye Media
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s historic Jefferson One building has new owners. In September, the owners of Ox Eye Media purchased the six-story office building, built in 1931 and located at 100 S. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Saginaw, for a total investment of nearly $1 million.
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
WNEM
Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business
Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
Comments / 0