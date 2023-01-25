Aces’ clutch free throws trump Bears

EDENTON - The John A. Holmes gymnasium was electrifying as the fans were on their feet yelling and chanting cheers of encouragement to their respective teams.

While it’s always good to be picked the favorite to win, a team has to win to remain that favorite.

The Lady Aces never said “uncle” as they persevered in an intense mental and physical game. Exhausted and drained, the Lady Aces’ of John A. Holmes upset the Hertford County Bears, 45-44.

Some feel or enjoy the buzzer-beater jump shot or the monster dunk. But this game was won with blood, guts and tears topped off with two simple added ingredients... free throws.

The first quarter was a tug-of-war as both teams attempted to set their own tempo. Missed shots, violations and turnovers plagued both teams.

But then it happened, the Bears finally heated up and connected with two three-pointers from Adarielle Townsell and one from Tamia Britt. Townsell also added a two-point basket to her stats in the first quarter along with a couple of buckets from Jaliyah Mitchell.

Meanwhile, as a whole the Aces pulled together defensively but struggled on the offensive side. That is except for Chloe Chappell. She carried the Aces in the first quarter scoring 10 of their 12 points. Liza Bond contributed the other basket.

The first quarter ended with the Bears leading 17-12.

In the second quarter, the Lady Bears went ice cold only scoring four points at the hand of Mitchell.

The Aces’ defense was also a contributing factor to the Bears’ low-scoring quarter.

The quiet Zy’Miah Brown spoke loudly by banging out two three-pointers served with a side dish of Ellie Spear’s two baskets to give the Aces a 10-4 advantage in second quarter and a 22-21 lead at halftime.

The Bears’ guard tandem Jaliyah Mitchell and Tamia Britt handled most of the scoring duties in the third quarter. Mitchell had five points and Britt drained a pair of threes.

Townsell made a free throw and Sophia Howard added a bucket to spruce up the Bears score.

Ellie Spear led the third quarter for Holmes with seven points as she shifted a gear on defense and harassed the Bears’ guards non-stop. Kate

Foster produced a bucket and Chappell had a pair of buckets to close out the third quarter.

Both teams were locked at 35.

The last frame was fast, erratic and physical. There were multiple changes in the lead with both teams scored seven points from the field.

With less than 20 seconds to go the Aces were up, 43-42. The Bears were able to get a good look and made the basket taking the lead at 44-43.

The Aces’ Chloe Chappell got the ball in her hand and shot a running floater that looked good, but drew iron on the front off the rim. Liza Bond cleared the rebound and was fouled by the Bears.

With nine seconds left with in the Aces’ was in the bonus, Bond took her rightful place at the free throw line, aka, “charity stripe.” The crowd was ecstatic, the cheers deafening.

Then there was the deep breath, the bended knees and then... the flick of the wrist... nothing but net.

The score is now knotted at 44.

Bond, who had only scored a basket in the first quarter and missed one free throw earlier in the fourth, had the destiny of the Aces varsity girls team in her hand. One last uncontested shot.

The same breath, same bent knees and then... the flick of the wrist… and swish, nothing but net.

The Aces completed the upset of the second place conference rival by a final score of 45-44.