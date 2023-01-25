Bears deal Aces a league loss

EDENTON - The Aces hosted a conference game last Friday night against the Hertford County Bears. The Aces came up short as they lost to the Bears, 60-46.

The Aces shared a three-way tie in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference with Pasquotank and Currituck with all three teams sporting a 1-7 record.

The first-place Bears’ defensive structure seemed impenetrable as the Aces tried swinging the ball around the perimeter in hopes of finding a seam. But the Bears swift feet and reaction time said otherwise.

The Aces were able to be productive as well as limiting the explosive Bears.

At the end of the first quarter the scores were forged at 11.

The Bears found their rhythm and began producing quality buckets and controlling the boards limiting the Aces to only eight points in the second quarter.

The Bears more than doubled the Aces score manufacturing by scoring 18 points by the end of the first half, leading the Aces 27-19.

Entering into the third period, the Bears picked up where they left off offensively, but by this time the Aces found some holes and seams as their scoring began to be more effective.

Holmes’ Johnathan Spears hit his second three-pointer of the game in the third quarter and Naijhir White continued pounding the interior of the defensive until he was able to chisel in much needed baskets.

But even with those contributions from the Aces, the Bears continue to counter and maintain the distance and increase the deficit.

The third quarter ended with the Bear maintaining their lead, 41-34.

The fourth and final quarter was dominated by the Hertford County guards Jayden Robinson and Keveon Rodgers. The pair of guards attested for all 18 points generated in the last frame, while the Aces only musterd 12 points and ultimately falling, 60-46.