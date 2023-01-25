Little Free Libraries open in Chowan County...

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Pettigrew Regional Library System are excited to announce that our Little Free Libraries in Chowan County are installed, stocked with books and ready for you to enjoy.

Thanks to the Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina, the Pettigrew Regional Library system is bringing our resources out into Chowan County and right down the street.

Chowan County has four Little Free Libraries located at the Edenton Farm’s Market, the Edenton Boys and Girls Club, the Northern Chowan Community Center and the Rocky Hock Rescue Station (next to Jim’s Deli).

If you have trouble finding these spots, worry not. Each of Chowan’s Little Free Libraries are registered with the national non-profit Little Free Library organization and are findable on their world map (www.littlefreelibrary.org/map/), and are even searchable on Google Maps.

These libraries are free and open to the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The only rule is to “take a book, leave a book,” though if you wish to take a book and leave a book later on another date, that is totally fine.

In order to keep up with demand and ensure our libraries are fully stocked, every two weeks the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library staff will restock each of our locations. Let us know what you would like to read by visiting, emailing, Facebook messaging or calling the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library with any and all requests for books in your nearby little free library.

I would like to extend a special thanks to the county commissioners, County Manager Kevin Howard, Pettigrew Regional Library Director Judi Bugniazet, Don Hoggard, Davis Todd, Shannon Ray, Brian Chappell, Mary Wolfe, Edenton Farmers Market and the Chowan County Maintenance Department for helping to make this possible.

Keep an eye out at our sister libraries in Washington, Tyrrell and Perquimans as their Little Free Libraries are being installed throughout their counties as we speak! With the Pettigrew Regional Library’s mission of serving all members of our community, we are excited to be taking the Library out to you. We hope to expand this program in the future and establish more Little Free Libraries throughout the county.

Check out below some of the latest releases at the library, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!

