Chowan County, NC

Little Free Libraries open in Chowan County...

By Jared Jacavone Columnist
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfK8W_0kQR1kWy00

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Pettigrew Regional Library System are excited to announce that our Little Free Libraries in Chowan County are installed, stocked with books and ready for you to enjoy.

Thanks to the Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina, the Pettigrew Regional Library system is bringing our resources out into Chowan County and right down the street.

Chowan County has four Little Free Libraries located at the Edenton Farm’s Market, the Edenton Boys and Girls Club, the Northern Chowan Community Center and the Rocky Hock Rescue Station (next to Jim’s Deli).

If you have trouble finding these spots, worry not. Each of Chowan’s Little Free Libraries are registered with the national non-profit Little Free Library organization and are findable on their world map (www.littlefreelibrary.org/map/), and are even searchable on Google Maps.

These libraries are free and open to the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The only rule is to “take a book, leave a book,” though if you wish to take a book and leave a book later on another date, that is totally fine.

In order to keep up with demand and ensure our libraries are fully stocked, every two weeks the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library staff will restock each of our locations. Let us know what you would like to read by visiting, emailing, Facebook messaging or calling the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library with any and all requests for books in your nearby little free library.

I would like to extend a special thanks to the county commissioners, County Manager Kevin Howard, Pettigrew Regional Library Director Judi Bugniazet, Don Hoggard, Davis Todd, Shannon Ray, Brian Chappell, Mary Wolfe, Edenton Farmers Market and the Chowan County Maintenance Department for helping to make this possible.

Keep an eye out at our sister libraries in Washington, Tyrrell and Perquimans as their Little Free Libraries are being installed throughout their counties as we speak! With the Pettigrew Regional Library’s mission of serving all members of our community, we are excited to be taking the Library out to you. We hope to expand this program in the future and establish more Little Free Libraries throughout the county.

Check out below some of the latest releases at the library, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!

Adult Fiction:

“The Cabinet of Dr. Leng,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“Code 6,” by James Grippando

“Cold Blooded,” by Roy Glenn

“Devil’s Delight,” by M.C. Beaton and R.W. Green

“A Dowry of Blood,” by S.T. Gibson

“Dumb,” by Skyy

“The Education of Nevada Duncan,” by Carl Weber and C.N. Phillips

“The House of Wolves,” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica

“Our Missing Hearts,” by Celeste Ng

“Sleep No More,” by Jayne Ann Krentz

“Something Old, Something New,” by Amy Clipston

“Starving For Love,” by T.C. Littles

“West With Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge

“The Wolf and the Woodman,” by Ava Reid

“The World We Make,” by N.K. Jemisin

“Just The Nicest Couple,” by Mary Kubica

“Wicked Dreams,” by lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush

“Without a Trace,” by Danielle Steel

“Hell Bent, “ by Leigh Bardugo

“The Silmarillion,” by J.R.R. Tolkien

“The Cold Dish,” by Craig Johnson

“Death Without Company,” by Craig Johnson

“Kindness Goes Unpunished,” by Craig Johnson

“Another Man’s Moccasins,” by Craig Johnson

Non-Fiction:

“Your Income Tax 2023,” by J.K. Lasser Institute

“Breaking History: a White House Memoir,” by Jared Kushner

“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” by Stacy Schiff

“The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee

“Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” by Bono

Graphic Novel/Comic Books:

“The Baby-Sitters Club: Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery,” by Ann M. Martin

“Baby-Sitter’s Little Sister: Karen’s Birthday,” by Ann M. Martin

“Pokemon Adventures XY: Volume 1,” by Hidenori Kusaka & Satoshi Yamamoto

“Pokemon Adventures XY: Volume 2,” by Hidenori Kusaka & Satoshi Yamamoto

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:

“Six of Crows,” by Leigh Bardugo

“Crooked Kingdom,” by Leigh Bardugo

“Five Survive,” by Holly Jackson

Juvenile Fiction:

“Magic Tree House: Rhinos and Recess,” by Mary Pope Osborne

“Bad Kitty Supercat,” by Nick Bruel

Juvenile Non-Fiction:

“What Was Reconstruction?” by Sherri L. Smith

“Who Is Megan Rapinoe?” by Stefanie Loh

“The Universe in You: a Microscopic Journey,” by Jason Chin

Juvenile Easy Fiction:

“Dive Into Puplantis,” by Matt Huntley

“How Do Dinosaurs Learn to be Kind?” by Jane Yolen & Mark Teague

“The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi,” by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton

Audiobooks:

“The Choice,” by Nora Roberts

“Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly

“Going Rogue,” by Janet Evanovich

“The Perfect Assassin,” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts

“The Prisoner,” by B.A. Paris

“Rogue Lawyer,” by John Grisham

“Triple Cross,” by James Patterson

“The Whittiers,” by Danielle Steel

“A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny

Large Print:

“The Baby Proposal,” by Gabrielle Meyer

“Her Unlikely Amish Protector,” by Jocelyn McClay

“The Mysterious Amish Nanny,” by Patrice Lewis

“Restoring Their Family,” by Allie Pleiter

Edenton, NC
Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934.

