Edenton, NC

Protestors install anti-monument billboard

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

Protestors seeking the removal or relocation of Edenton’s Confederate monument took their demonstrations to the next level last week, following the installation of an anti-monument billboard just outside of town.

The billboard, located along U.S. 17 about two miles west of the Chowan River Bridge in Bertie County near Black Rock Deli, is visible to around 22,000 drivers a week, according to protestors.

Installed by Lamar, a national billboard company with an office in Raleigh-Durham, the billboard became visible to motorists around the Jan. 15 timeframe.

Monument protest organizer and Edenton resident Rod Phillips told the Chowan Herald that drawings for a design were created as early as last summer for a billboard demonstration somewhere near Edenton, with ideas going back nearly a year.

“We were envious of Tyrrell County’s billboard almost from the beginning,” Phillips said, referring to a similar billboard installed on U.S. 64 outside of Columbia. “So, we started fantasizing about getting one of our own maybe a year ago.”

Phillips explained that the group, dubbed “Move the Monument Coalition Edenton-Chowan,” decided to make the signage a reality in November.

“We located three potential billboards in and around Edenton and settled on the one we have. We had the contract signed in December,” Phillips said.

One thing stopping the group from installing a billboard earlier was money.

“Our group is not set up to easily accept donations – we turn them down all the time,” Phillips said. “We don’t have a bank account or treasurer and we’re not quite ready to take things to that next level. So one reason we didn’t do this earlier was the logistics of paying for it.”

Phillips noted that while the amount of money for the billboard was not a problem, collecting the money from various donors and getting it to the vendor on a monthly basis proved to be something that the protest group did not want to wade into, until one donor stepped up.

“However, Emancipate NC agreed to step up and finance the whole thing, so the billing is between Lamar and Emancipate NC,” Phillips said. “Simple for us.”

Several members of the group worked on the billboard display over the last several months, Phillips pointed out. Emancipate NC “helped” the group according to Phillips, but did not do all of the work themselves.

The contract with Lamar for the signage outside of Edenton is “long term,” according to the protestors.

“Our plan is that it stays up until the monument comes down,” Phillips said.

Some social media complaints were later made known to members of Edenton’s town council after the billboard went up. Councilman Hackney High, speaking as Chair of the Administrative Committee overseeing the monument issue, spoke to the matter on Monday.

“I’ve heard that the town used its money to put up the billboard,” High said. “That billboard is not funded by the town. It was funded by Emancipate NC and the Move the Monument Coalition. I think it is important to clarify this since we’ve gotten so much discussion and questions about that.”

The billboard installation comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed against the town of Edenton by a combined force of plaintiffs: the N.C. Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the N.C. Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a local camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The attorney for the plaintiffs, H. Edward Phillips III, spoke at length to the Chowan Herald in December about the goals of the suit.

“My clients are trying to enforce North Carolina law,” Phillips said, referencing NCGS 100-2.1, which states that relocated monuments should stand or be relocated to a place of equal prominence. “However, they want to keep the monument in place.”

The plaintiffs attorney also said his clients are nonpartisan and not seeking to re-litigate past conflicts.

“These groups seek to preserve the memory of the veterans themselves, not a cause or a belief in a way of life… They are not trying to re-litigate the Civil War. The results are the results. They are Americans and pledge an allegiance to the flag at their meetings,” Phillips said.

A group of counter protestors has been seen downtown in recent months advocating against removal of the monument, claiming repeatedly that the monument is a memorial to veterans. At least one member of this group expressed outrage on social media upon learning of the billboard in Bertie County.

Meanwhile, a final decision in the UDC v. Winston-Salem case, also dealing with a Confederate monument, was provided by the North Carolina Supreme Court recently, which was the reason for a local injunction in Pasquotank County to prevent the moving of its monument.

The decision unanimously dismissed the UDC’s suit in the case, which revolved around the 2019 removal of a Winston-Salem monument.

In its 68-page ruling, the state’s highest court found that the N.C. Court of Appeals did not err in December 2020 when it agreed with the decision by Forsyth Superior Court to dismiss the UDC’s lawsuit against the city.

Due to the Supreme Court’s finding that the Winston-Salem case should not have originally been dismissed with prejudice, the court said it was sending the case back to the trial court with instructions to dismiss it without prejudice, potentially leaving the door open for the Confederate group to bring forward its challenge again.

In Edenton, Councilman High said on Monday that a settlement to the local lawsuit could be in the cards soon.

“Our attorney [Hood Ellis] reports that settlement talks have begun and are proceeding in a positive manner,” High said. “We are hopeful negotiations between parties will progress to the point where we will have an update at the next meeting and discussion related to the settlement.”

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

