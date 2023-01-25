Jan. 25 Community

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Food pantry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.

Miracles and Memories

Noelle Gunn: Miracles and Memories is on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday in the Harvey Wooten Gallery at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Artist Noelle Gunn has suspended handmade paper sculptures above viewers. Each sculpture holds a particular piece of her childhood or workings from her daily life. “Each person and presence instrumental in my life and each are represented here,” Gunn said in a news release. The materials used in the work are from daily walks, recycled or second-hand sources, the artist’s handwork and scraps from the trash. Gunn is an art instructor at East Carolina University.

Kindergarten 101

Pitt County Parent for Public Schools will host free Kindergarten 101 sessions this week for parents of children entering kindergarten in August. The 90-minute sessions begin at 10 a.m. today at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. and at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Email questions to jbreazeale@ppspittcounty.org. To register, visit ppspittcounty.org/newsletter/kindergarten-101-event-this-month-register-now.

Information night

Pitt County Schools will host a high school information night at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the lecture hall of J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is designed for families of students enrolled in private schools or home schools. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.

Froggs Friendraiser

The Friends of Greenville Greenways will hold their annual Friendraiser from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include chili and cornbread and music by Nu Clear Twins. It is free to attend and members get their first drink on Froggs.

Volunteer expo

The Junior League of Greenville will hold its annual volunteer expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Connect with 30-plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities. Visit jlgreenvillenc.org for more information.

Parkinson’s support

The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Patients and caregivers are invited to talk about their experiences during small group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.

Volunteer recognition

Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or returned to Alice Keene at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Friday. Call 902-1984.