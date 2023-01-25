ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Jan. 25 Community

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYl48_0kQR1hsn00

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Food pantry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.

Miracles and Memories

Noelle Gunn: Miracles and Memories is on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday in the Harvey Wooten Gallery at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Artist Noelle Gunn has suspended handmade paper sculptures above viewers. Each sculpture holds a particular piece of her childhood or workings from her daily life. “Each person and presence instrumental in my life and each are represented here,” Gunn said in a news release. The materials used in the work are from daily walks, recycled or second-hand sources, the artist’s handwork and scraps from the trash. Gunn is an art instructor at East Carolina University.

Kindergarten 101

Pitt County Parent for Public Schools will host free Kindergarten 101 sessions this week for parents of children entering kindergarten in August. The 90-minute sessions begin at 10 a.m. today at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. and at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Email questions to jbreazeale@ppspittcounty.org. To register, visit ppspittcounty.org/newsletter/kindergarten-101-event-this-month-register-now.

Information night

Pitt County Schools will host a high school information night at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the lecture hall of J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is designed for families of students enrolled in private schools or home schools. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.

Froggs Friendraiser

The Friends of Greenville Greenways will hold their annual Friendraiser from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include chili and cornbread and music by Nu Clear Twins. It is free to attend and members get their first drink on Froggs.

Volunteer expo

The Junior League of Greenville will hold its annual volunteer expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Connect with 30-plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities. Visit jlgreenvillenc.org for more information.

Parkinson’s support

The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Patients and caregivers are invited to talk about their experiences during small group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.

Volunteer recognition

Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or returned to Alice Keene at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Friday. Call 902-1984.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Classes on Camp Lejune help service members stay …. A special set of classes is making sure service members onboard Camp Lejeune...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Severe weather cancellations

Wednesday's potential for severe weather has some area schools canceling afterschool activities or releasing students early. Washington County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled. Craven County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled.
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates

With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
KINSTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gun safety & responsibility starts at home

Before diving into this week’s column topic, let me be among those to congratulate Joella Brown of Northeast Academy and Charles Simmons of Hertford County High School for reaching milestone victories in their respective coaching careers. On Jan. 10, Simmons watched his Bears defeat Camden County High School, 66-51....
AHOSKIE, NC
wcti12.com

Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons

NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston man arrested on drug charges

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Kinston man was reported to police for sleeping in the Post Office with drugs in his possession and has been arrested. According to a post on the Kinston Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an order for arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

2 wanted in Halifax County for stealing diesel fuel worth $5,000+

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted in Halifax County for stealing diesel fuel worth $5,000, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 1, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Dixie Mart located at 1609 US-158 in Roanoke Rapids in reference to stolen diesel fuel.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy