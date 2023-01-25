ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dar – the Master Civil Engineer for the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny Airport – Inaugurates Poland Office

On January 16, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants – Dar – inaugurated its new Poland office at Aleje Jerozolimskie 142 B 02-305, Warsaw. The move comes after the company began its design activities as the Master Civil Engineer on Poland’s new Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) Airport.

[Right to left] Dar Regional Director of Operations Danny Aoun, Dar Chairman and CEO Talal Shair, HE the Lebanese Ambassador to Poland Reina Charbel, CEO of CPK Mikołaj Wild, and Director of Aviation at CPK Piotr Kasprzyk. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The opening ceremony was attended by Dar’s Chairman and CEO Talal Shair, Regional Director of Operations Danny Aoun, and a team of the company’s leading directors and industry experts. Honored guests at the ceremony included the CEO of CPK Mikołaj Wild, the Director of Aviation at CPK Piotr Kasprzyk, a representative from the Polish national airlines LOT, the Lebanese Ambassador to Poland HE Reina Charbel, as well as senior stakeholders, officials, and subconsultants in Poland’s aviation industry.

Dar’s Chairman and CEO Talal Shair said, “Even as one of the world’s leading aviation design consultants and with our experience in airports around the globe, we were captivated by the sheer vision and ambition of the new airport. And that made it an even greater honour when our company was named the Master Civil Engineer. We are here today to fulfil all of our promises and more, by leveraging our technical excellence and consulting capabilities to help deliver a highly-sustainable, future-fit, and resilient airport that can bolster connections in Europe and position Poland as a continental hub.”

Regional Director of Operations Danny Aoun emphasized Dar’s long-term commitment to Poland, adding, “we are settling in to establish a local team of experts who can tailor our company’s considerable expertise and global credentials to support projects in Poland and Europe deliver even more impact and value to communities across the country.”

About Dar:

Dar is one of the world’s leading consultancies, providing design, planning, engineering, and project management services for a wide variety of market sectors, including buildings and cities, transportation and civil infrastructure, water and the environment. Dar is also the founding member of Dar Group, a global design, engineering, and consulting group with award-winning impact and global reach. In 2022, Dar Group ranked 1 st among international design firms in the Airports market as well as 10 th among international design firms overall, 3 rd in Buildings, and 6 th in Transportation (Engineering News Record).

