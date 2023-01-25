Read full article on original website
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMS
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February
Bristol, Va. council advances speed camera proposal
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council gave initial approval Tuesday to installing speed cameras in highway work zones and school crossing zones. A study conducted last year in three Bristol school zones logged more than 6,000 speed violations above 11 miles per hour over the limit. With the new cameras, anyone driving […]
wcyb.com
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
(WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold, Cadillac, registration number UDZ-6049. Andis says the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
Augusta Free Press
Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape
A convicted murderer is among two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday. Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, who was convicted in a double-murder in Washington County in 2020, is 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair. Johnny Shane Brown, 51,...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
Wise County PSA issues boil water notice
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks. A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, […]
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
wcyb.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Wise County PSA
(WCYB) — The Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the foot of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, Scott Roberson Hollow, Bean Gap Road, and surrounding areas.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap
It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Johnson City Press
Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office
Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Queen of the Doe | Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge has stood for 141 years
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities, and each month a different locality in the area will be featured. For January, News Channel 11 spotlighted Elizabethton. For many, the Covered Bridge is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Elizabethton. The landmark has […]
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big Success
Those looking for a tasty and unique dining experience headed to Lowe's in Bristol, Tennessee, tonight. The store was hosting a Food Truck Rally featuring a variety of local food trucks serving delicious dishes.
wjhl.com
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say...
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
