Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

 2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.8.

The Mavericks are 18-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 9.6 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 130-111 on Dec. 6, with Doncic scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Lee averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is averaging 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.7 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 115.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: out (foot), Deandre Ayton: out (illness).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Christian Wood: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

