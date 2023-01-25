ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Top Football Star Arrested

There are a lot of big stories in sports, and from time to time, a player catches the attention of all of America and wins the hearts of millions of fans. Over the past two years, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been one such story.
