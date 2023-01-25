Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Cincinnati Mayor Makes Proclamation For Joe Burrow to Take Paternity Test to Confirm He’s Patrick Mahomes’ Father
The Mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, got in on the great tradition of municipal trash talking in the lead up to a big sporting event. And with the Cincinnati Bengals slated to return to Kansas City and play the Chiefs for a second-consecutive year in the AFC title game, Pureval went the extra mile.
Top Football Star Arrested
There are a lot of big stories in sports, and from time to time, a player catches the attention of all of America and wins the hearts of millions of fans. Over the past two years, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been one such story.
