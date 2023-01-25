Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMSJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big SuccessJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
supertalk929.com
Trespasser, Now Charged With Assaulting Cop
A Kingsport man caught trespassing is now facing even more serious charges after he assaults the Kingsport Police officer who was arresting him. Steven Anderson was caught peering into the windows of a home of Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport by police. Police discovered Anderson was wanted on fugitive charges out of Virginia. The officer attempted to grab Anderson’s wrist and the two began to struggle. Anderson then hit the officer in the eye before fleeing. Anderson was eventually apprehended and is now additionally charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and simple assault on a police officer.
Kingsport man charged with assaulting an officer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer. According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a […]
Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
supertalk929.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia
Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
JCPD investigating alleged stabbing that left man injured
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after an alleged stabbing injured a man on Sunday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Broadway Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. A man was reported to be stabbed once and received […]
wjhl.com
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say...
The Tomahawk
Johnson County judge, investigated after alleged incident with county employee
An investigation has opened into Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry L. Stout after he reportedly “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023. Stout serves as the county’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge. A week after the “incident” came...
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. News at...
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
supertalk929.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Comments / 0