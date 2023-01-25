Richmond Heights Service Department awaiting needed trucks to keep up with snow plowing

Read full article on original website
Middleburg Heights prepares for substantial street repairs
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Substantial roadwork is moving forward in Middleburg Heights, with the city’s 2022-23 Street Repair Program showing current probable costs at more than $4.1 million, spanning several projects. Director of Public Service Jim Herron provided an update at City Council’s Jan. 9 Streets Committee meeting.
WFMJ.com
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
2-vehicle crash delays traffic on State Route 11
A portion of State Route 11 has been closed after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
Avon Branch Library ready for community debut Feb. 4: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
You could feel the excitement as representatives from the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS) hosted a private ribbon cutting ceremony program/tour of the newly renovated Avon Branch Library Sunday (Jan. 28), 37485 Harvest Drive. On hand at the event were staff from the LPLS, members of the LPLS Board of...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Fleeing teen runaways crash stolen car into Baldwin Wallace team bus
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Two teens fleeing police in a stolen vehicle on I-480 eastbound clipped the rear of a bus carrying members of the Baldwin Wallace swims teams to a meet on Saturday before crashing into a median, according to Fairview Park police. No one was injured in the...
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
All over the road due to ‘alignment’ issues: Bentleyvile Police Blotter
Erratic driver, marked lanes violation, drunk driving: Pine River Drive, Solon Road. A patrol officer noticed a Kia eastbound on Miles Road come to a complete stop in the roadway for about a full minute at Winding River Trail around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 21. The driver then continued, riding the...
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
Chagrin Falls High School Students create Cleanland-a new student organization to clean neighborhood streets
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Most teenagers give an eye roll when discussing cleanliness or cleaning their rooms with their parents, although at Chagrin Falls High School, students formed a new club-Cleanland to eliminate litter on neighborhood streets of Northeast Ohio. A few months ago, Chagrin Falls Junior Luke Neimeier,...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
tourcounsel.com
Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
Drunk man smashes pickup truck into parked car; man caught stealing groceries from Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Sylvia Drive. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 15 after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving slammed into a vehicle parked in the street on Sylvia. Witnesses called police about the...
cleveland19.com
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
Dear Cleveland City Council, set aside your egos and embrace ‘participatory budgeting’: Leslie Kouba
I remember back when we were eagerly anticipating a new mayor. It was exciting to think about having a less dysfunctional City Hall and a more collaborative administration-council relationship. Sometimes, I even felt hopeful that Councilman Joe Jones would be able to keep track of where the meeting was on the agenda and his email would work better so he had all the information that had been sent to council members.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
