Richmond Heights Service Department awaiting needed trucks to keep up with snow plowing

I remember back when we were eagerly anticipating a new mayor. It was exciting to think about having a less dysfunctional City Hall and a more collaborative administration-council relationship. Sometimes, I even felt hopeful that Councilman Joe Jones would be able to keep track of where the meeting was on the agenda and his email would work better so he had all the information that had been sent to council members.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO