Radio Ink

Libsyn Debuts Beta Version of Libsyn Connect

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) has unveiled the beta version of its new all-in-one podcast creator and advertising platform called Libsyn Connect. The platform is a browser-based collaboration tool that helps creators produce high-quality recordings remotely. The new tool will debut at Libsyn’s booth at the Podcast Expo from Thursday to Sunday at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World.
Radio Ink

iHeart, Facebook’s Meta to Host VR Concert

IHeartMedia and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms are teaming up to produce a virtual reality concert. The show, J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience, will debut on Meta’s virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds on February 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. A version of the concert will also be available to stream on the iHeartRadio Facebook and Instagram pages.

