Lelia “Lee” Grace Schulthess McArdle of Salesville, Arkansas passed from this life on January 25th, 2023, at the age of 91 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born January 8th, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana to Vernon and Elsie (Webb) Schulthess. She married Francis Theodore McArdle on January 9th, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. They lived in Chicago for four years and moved to West Dundee, Illinois for three years before settling in East Dundee, Illinois to raise their three sons. They were married for forty years before Ted’s passing on April 22nd, 1994. Lee worked at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois as a dietary aide for over twenty years. After retiring in 1994, she moved to Salesville, Arkansas. Lee volunteered at the Norfork Food Bank for several years. She was also a member of the Norfork Baptist Church where she made many friends and found spiritual guidance and comfort.

