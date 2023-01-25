Read full article on original website
MH School District to run snow routes Friday; some area schools remain closed
Mountain Home will be among the school districts to be open on Friday. Mountain Home buses will run snow routes in the morning at afternoon, and the same status goes for Yellville-Summit. The Bakersfield R-IV School District will resume classes with buses normal routes at driver’s discretion. Their Votech students...
MHHS swim teams to travel to Paragould
The Mountain Home High School swim teams are set for another road trip on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Paragould. Action begins at 5:30.
NAEC expects power fully restored by Sunday
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service another percentage of members, but restoration efforts are expected to continue through Sunday. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, the cooperative had 6,700 outages in Baxter County, 175 in Marion County, 1,656 in Fulton County, 1,920 in Izard County and 178 in Stone County.
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
Henrietta Lane, 75, Mountain Home (Ermert)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Henrietta Lane of Mountain Home are pending at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning, Ark.
Kenneth Leon Looney Sr., 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kenneth Leon Looney, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Marcus and Dolores Vialpando Looney. He graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, California. Ken served in the United States Navy from 1971 until he retired as a Master Chief Electronic Technician. He married Beverly Stevens on March 18, 1996 in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was a member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #263, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714, and the V.F.W. Post #3246. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Wavil Earl Wayland, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wavil Earl Wayland of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wavil Wayland died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
Lelia “Lee” McArdle, 91, Salesville (Conner)
Lelia “Lee” Grace Schulthess McArdle of Salesville, Arkansas passed from this life on January 25th, 2023, at the age of 91 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born January 8th, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana to Vernon and Elsie (Webb) Schulthess. She married Francis Theodore McArdle on January 9th, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. They lived in Chicago for four years and moved to West Dundee, Illinois for three years before settling in East Dundee, Illinois to raise their three sons. They were married for forty years before Ted’s passing on April 22nd, 1994. Lee worked at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois as a dietary aide for over twenty years. After retiring in 1994, she moved to Salesville, Arkansas. Lee volunteered at the Norfork Food Bank for several years. She was also a member of the Norfork Baptist Church where she made many friends and found spiritual guidance and comfort.
UPDATE: MHPS special meeting moved to Dunbar Auditorium
The location of the special meeting held by the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education on Monday evening at 6 has been moved from the high school cafeteria to Dunbar Auditorium. The start time has not change.
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Clifton Fletcher, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifton Fletcher of Mountain Home are at Roller Funeral Home. Clifton Fletcher died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
Leta Snow, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Leta Snow of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Leta Snow died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
MHHS basketball games at Greenbrier to be made up Monday
A makeup date has been set the Mountain Home High School basketball games at Greenbrier. The games, originally scheduled for Tuesday at the Panther Pavilion, will be played Monday night. There will be no junior varsity games. The girls’ game tips off at 6 followed by the boys’ contest, and...
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
