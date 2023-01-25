Read full article on original website
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Australian dollar rallies on red-hot inflation, Asia FX muted
Investing.com -- The Australian dollar rallied to a five-month high on Wednesday after fourth-quarter consumer inflation read higher than expected, while most Asian currencies moved little as fears of a global recession offset optimism over a potential economic recovery in China. The Australian dollar jumped nearly 1% to 0.7115 against...
Oil prices firm on upbeat U.S. economic data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures gained $1.15, or 1.3%, to $88.62 a barrel by 0930 GMT. U.S. crude also rose...
Colombia central bank set to raise interest rate one last time
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is set to raise its benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Friday, in a final attempt to control high inflation, and in spite of slowing growth predicted for this year. Eight of 15 analysts surveyed last week by Reuters said the seven-member...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall
Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.
Global 2023 economic view downgraded, at odds with market optimism: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth is forecast to barely clear 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view, at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the start of the year. Falling energy prices, a...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts, rate hikes expected
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead. Annual headline inflation in the first half of the month reached 7.94%,...
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago. Likely output of the red metal...
Bank of Mexico should discuss decoupling from U.S. Fed, says Mejia
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy should be one matter for discussion for the Bank of Mexico's governing board at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, new Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said in a Bloomberg Linea story published on Wednesday. "We're going to be reviewing the...
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...
