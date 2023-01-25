ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australian dollar rallies on red-hot inflation, Asia FX muted

Investing.com -- The Australian dollar rallied to a five-month high on Wednesday after fourth-quarter consumer inflation read higher than expected, while most Asian currencies moved little as fears of a global recession offset optimism over a potential economic recovery in China. The Australian dollar jumped nearly 1% to 0.7115 against...
Oil prices firm on upbeat U.S. economic data

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures gained $1.15, or 1.3%, to $88.62 a barrel by 0930 GMT. U.S. crude also rose...
Colombia central bank set to raise interest rate one last time

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board is set to raise its benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Friday, in a final attempt to control high inflation, and in spite of slowing growth predicted for this year. Eight of 15 analysts surveyed last week by Reuters said the seven-member...
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Global 2023 economic view downgraded, at odds with market optimism: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth is forecast to barely clear 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view, at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the start of the year. Falling energy prices, a...
Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts, rate hikes expected

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead. Annual headline inflation in the first half of the month reached 7.94%,...
Bank of Mexico should discuss decoupling from U.S. Fed, says Mejia

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy should be one matter for discussion for the Bank of Mexico's governing board at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, new Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said in a Bloomberg Linea story published on Wednesday. "We're going to be reviewing the...
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...

