ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Jason Watkins harnessed raw grief of losing his daughter to play bereaved father in The Catch

By Lisa Sewards
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

It’s a hotly-anticipated psychological thriller, but for actor Jason Watkins it was a chance to give the most poignant and personal performance of his career.

In The Catch, based on the best-selling novel by The Holiday author, T.M. Logan, Jason harnesses the raw grief of losing his own daughter to play a bereaved father in the tense four-part Channel 5 drama which airs tomorrow.

It was in 2011 when Maude, the two year-old daughter of Jason and his wife, Clara Francis, tragically died from sepsis. Jason found Maude, who had been suffering from flu , dead in her bed on New Year’s Day morning. Despite two hospital visits, her flu symptoms masked the sepsis and she went undiagnosed.

Although the couple are avid campaigners to raise awareness of sepsis and its symptoms, it’s only just over a year ago that Clara has been able to finally watch videos of their beloved daughter and that Jason chose to take on a part which mirrors his own life. In an emotional twist, it is 12 years ago since Maude passed and in the script, 11 years have passed since Ed and Claire Collier’s tragedy of losing their son, Josh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OA8Lk_0kQQxdox00

Jason Watkins details the importance of reacting fast to Sepsis symptoms as he reflects on losing his daughter: Click here to read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3476UL_0kQQxdox00

‘You are the sum of your past in many ways. We, as a family, lost a child as well, so I understand very much the character Ed’s feelings and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to take the role on because it’s so well mapped out in the series. It’s a painful journey, but you feel as though you have something to share and be able, through a drama, to illuminate what it's like to be in this difficult place,’ says Jason, who is best known for his BAFTA- winning role in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and as Prime Minister Harold Wilson in The Crown.

‘As anyone who's lost a child would say, you don't want to be a victim, you want to make the loss of your child useful to somebody and that they count. In drama we’re lucky we can explore our feelings, relate them, and by the very process of telling a story reflect on one's own life and the lives of others who've had similar tragedies.

‘My wife and I try and help families reconcile what has happened, and to carry it with them and not bury it. I do a lot of talking to fathers about not burying what has happened and being able to talk about it. So not only is this this is a process sharing and talking to the public, but also of doing this between our characters in the drama.’

In the thriller, Jason, 60, portrays Ed, a proud husband, father and local fisherman who is determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together. But when rich, handsome younger man Ryan Wilson, played by Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard, starts dating his daughter Abbie (Poppy Gilbert), and threatens to take her away from him, Ed’s life spirals out of control. What’s more, he is harbouring a dark secret which returns to haunt him.

‘He’s perceived as being closed off which he is, because he's been hiding all his feelings about their son Josh who died and has bottled all those emotions up, which often happens,’ says Jason, who dedicated his 2015 BAFTA award to Maud and is a patron of Child Bereavement UK.

‘In all the work I do with other families who've lost children, my experience is that it’s often the male who finds it hard to share and closes down. Ed has that underlying problem anyway, as well as being unable to share a secret with his wife. No wonder Claire is infuriated and frustrated, and their marriage is really in trouble.

‘People do need to talk, however difficult and painful it is, with somebody - somebody close, or somebody who is not close - because keeping it bottled up inside will arguable destroy you, and crucially, the people around you. And this is what this drama is about as well.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCxlg_0kQQxdox00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBona_0kQQxdox00

Set against the hauntingly beautiful coastline of the south-west of England, this suspense-driven drama revolves around the themes of toxic masculinity and grief. Although Ed is an average man, you only have to tap the surface to exposes a torrent of turbulent emotions, which his wife Claire, played by Cathy Belton, achieves. ‘

‘There’s a lot of turmoil beneath the surface of anyone who’s had this sort of trauma and he's tested all the way,’ explains Jason, who is filming a documentary for ITV later this year, about sepsis and child bereavement in which he talks about his own heartbreak.

‘When people hit a crisis in their lives it’s often a combination of issues. You can deal with one problem and decide how to solve it, but when you have several, that's where people struggle and can lead to crisis areas. That’s what’s happening with Ed. One has to try and separate the problems, and then you're able to deal with them. Sometimes when there’s a crisis, you have to let life carry you along.’

‘There’s a scene where Claire is very caring of Ed, who’s become consumed with his problems and forgotten everybody else. He’s stopped reaching out for help and has imploded, which is what happened when their son Josh died. We inserted a line for Claire where she says, “Well, I lost a child too, don’t forget.” That’s really important.’

Irish actor, Cathy, 53, agrees: ‘ I find those scenes that we have together, where we have to talk about our child, was almost impossible to bear looking at Jason.

‘I have never worked with somebody who was so generous in sharing their own personal story with me. I found it really hard to look into the pools of his eyes and with somebody who was so generous in his listening and is his own personal story.’

It’s an emotional-engaged drama which also raises pertinent moral questions, such as should we be judged by the actions of our distant past and at what point do we have to stop blaming other people for the life we’ve led?

‘I’ve always loved thrillers and The Catch has all the ingredients to keep audiences hooked. Three dimensional characters, a family unit under stress, with a tragedy at the heart – all brilliantly framed in the thriller genre. I’m always looking for parts I may not have played before and Ed is a person in extremis, trying to do what’s best. Failing and succeeding in equal measure.’

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Scary Mommy

A Little Girl Who Lost Her Dad Asked Her Grandpa To A Father-Daughter Dance

There is no question that kids who do not have a dad in their life are put in a hard spot when it comes to dinners, dances, and holidays that are dedicated to fathers. Not only is it a reminder that they do not have a dad in their life, it can also make them feel alone or left out from the rest of their friends who have a dad to accompany them.
SheKnows

General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course

Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
DOPE Quick Reads

It has been 30 years since Audrey Hepburn's tragic death on Jan. 20, 1993- She died in her sleep from appendiceal cancer

Audrey Hepburn, a world-renowned movie star, passed away on January 20, 1993, several months after her cancer diagnosis. The alluring actress died in her sleep. At just 63 years old, she had had appendiceal cancer. The anniversary of Hepburn's death now has the internet overflowing with questions about the late actress's work. Here are some answers to some of the most common questions about the late Golden Age actress. [i]
The List

King Charles Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss

No one can deny that King Charles III has had a year full of grief. King Charles spoke out on Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death in September. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement released on Twitter. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." Months later, the world still reckons with the loss of Queen Elizabeth, who reached a huge milestone by becoming the longest reigning British monarch.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

724K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy