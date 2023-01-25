ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50

Walmart (WMT) announced plans to hike its average hourly pay to more than $17.50 on Tuesday. In a statement to U.S. employees, Walmart U.S. CEO and President John Furner said "starting next month, we’ll begin investing in higher wages for associates." He added: "This includes a mixture of associates’...
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
