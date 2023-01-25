Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says the stock market could crash 50% this year as the bubble enters its 'final phase'
The stock market is poised for another 20% decline this year as the bubble enters its final phase, according to GMO's Jeremy Grantham. Grantham said that in a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 could fall upwards of 50% from current levels. Grantham thinks investors are putting too much weight into...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
'Imminent' earnings recession could tank US stocks, Morgan Stanley warns
Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson sees the bear market ending later this year as inflation fades and the Fed pauses its interest rate-hike campaign.
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
A recession might be coming. Here's what it could look like
From a mild recession to a so-called hard landing, we sift through the wild array of recession predictions.
AOL Corp
Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50
Walmart (WMT) announced plans to hike its average hourly pay to more than $17.50 on Tuesday. In a statement to U.S. employees, Walmart U.S. CEO and President John Furner said "starting next month, we’ll begin investing in higher wages for associates." He added: "This includes a mixture of associates’...
Yellen says Treasury will take additional 'extraordinary measures' on debt limit
The U.S. government bumped up against the debt limit last week, prompting the Treasury Department to take emergency measures to avoid a potential default.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Democrats And Republicans Agree: Minting A $1 Trillion Coin Isn’t A Serious Idea
“I haven’t heard any plausible case for that,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said of a proposed scheme to stave off a calamitous debt default.
Fox Business
New York, NY
50K+
Followers
902
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0