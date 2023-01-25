ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Top-ranked Fairfield swamps Lady Goats in district contest

By By Skip Leon
Groesbeck Journal
 2 days ago
Defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Fairfield jumped on Groesbeck early and cruised to an 83-16 victory at the Groesbeck High School gym Tuesday night.

The loss dropped Groesbeck to 3-7 in District 20-3A. Fairfield leads the pack with a 10-0 record.

Fairfield scored the first 11 points of the game and took a 26-5 lead after one quarter. They erupted for 30 points in the second quarter and led 56-9 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles played their second-string throughout the second half as they rested their top players Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens.

Fairfield led 70-13 after three quarters and outscored Groesbeck 13-3 in the final eight minutes.

Alyssa “Marie” Ramiez led Groesbeck with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Alexis Rivero scored five points and Clover Diaz hit a three-pointer to account for all the Lady Goat scoring.

Shadasia Brackens led Fairfield with 15 points. Avery Thaler netted 14 points and McKinna Brackens had 11 points.

Groesbeck will return to action Friday when they travel to Teague for a 6 p.m. contest.

