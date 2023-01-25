Goats fall to Fairfield, remain in fourth place in district

In a battle for third place in District 20-3A, a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Groesbeck rattled off the rim with 1.4 seconds left as Fairfield held on for a 56-53 victory at the Groesbeck High School gym Tuesday night.

The Goats, who could have pulled into a third-place tie with Fairfield had they won the game, fell to 4-4 in district. Fairfield improved to 6-2 in district play.

Groesbeck had two chances to tie the game with 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds.

Trailing 54-51, the Goats misfired on a trey with 15 ticks left on the clock. But 6-foot-5 Braden Hurt grabbed the offensive rebound and put the ball in the basket to get the Goats within one point with 13 seconds left.

Groesbeck fouled Fairfield’s Jy’ren Canady with 10 seconds left. Canady missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Fairfield’s George Zimmerman grabbed the rebound and knocked down an 8-foot jumper in the lane to put the Eagles up 56-53 with just five ticks left on the clock.

Groesbeck worked the ball up the court quickly with two long passes and got a good look at a three. But the ball bounced off the rim with 1.4 seconds left as Fairfield grabbed the rebound just as the final buzzer went off.

The game was nip and tuck throughout. Groesbeck surged to a four-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 46-44, the Goats scored six consecutive points over the course of 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Hurt muscled inside for a bucket to tie the score with 5:42 left in the game. Anthony Lewis stole the ball under the basket and put in a layup to give Groesbeck the lead with 4:44 left. Free throws by Allen Lewis and Hurt gave the Goats a 50-46 lead with less than three minutes to play.

Fairfield responded with eight unanswered points to take a 54-50 lead with 53 seconds remaining, setting up the final sequence of plays.

Fairfield jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter. Groesbeck inched closer with a 21-point second quarter and trailed 33-30 at halftime. The Goats made up one point in the third quarter and were down 44-42 entering the final eight minutes.

Hurt scored a game-high 24 points for Groesbeck. Anthony Lewis and Ca’Zian Bradley scored eight points each. Allen Lewis and Lamodrick Greer had five points each. Chris Cox had three points to round out the Goats’ scoring.

Pierre Algood led Fairfield with 21 points and Camron Daniels added 12 markers.

The Goats return to action Friday when they travel to Teague for a 7:30 p.m. game.