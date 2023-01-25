ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Goats fall to Fairfield, remain in fourth place in district

By By Skip Leon
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRtjP_0kQQxOmA00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXPlA_0kQQxOmA00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ0YG_0kQQxOmA00

In a battle for third place in District 20-3A, a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Groesbeck rattled off the rim with 1.4 seconds left as Fairfield held on for a 56-53 victory at the Groesbeck High School gym Tuesday night.

The Goats, who could have pulled into a third-place tie with Fairfield had they won the game, fell to 4-4 in district. Fairfield improved to 6-2 in district play.

Groesbeck had two chances to tie the game with 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds.

Trailing 54-51, the Goats misfired on a trey with 15 ticks left on the clock. But 6-foot-5 Braden Hurt grabbed the offensive rebound and put the ball in the basket to get the Goats within one point with 13 seconds left.

Groesbeck fouled Fairfield’s Jy’ren Canady with 10 seconds left. Canady missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Fairfield’s George Zimmerman grabbed the rebound and knocked down an 8-foot jumper in the lane to put the Eagles up 56-53 with just five ticks left on the clock.

Groesbeck worked the ball up the court quickly with two long passes and got a good look at a three. But the ball bounced off the rim with 1.4 seconds left as Fairfield grabbed the rebound just as the final buzzer went off.

The game was nip and tuck throughout. Groesbeck surged to a four-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 46-44, the Goats scored six consecutive points over the course of 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Hurt muscled inside for a bucket to tie the score with 5:42 left in the game. Anthony Lewis stole the ball under the basket and put in a layup to give Groesbeck the lead with 4:44 left. Free throws by Allen Lewis and Hurt gave the Goats a 50-46 lead with less than three minutes to play.

Fairfield responded with eight unanswered points to take a 54-50 lead with 53 seconds remaining, setting up the final sequence of plays.

Fairfield jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter. Groesbeck inched closer with a 21-point second quarter and trailed 33-30 at halftime. The Goats made up one point in the third quarter and were down 44-42 entering the final eight minutes.

Hurt scored a game-high 24 points for Groesbeck. Anthony Lewis and Ca’Zian Bradley scored eight points each. Allen Lewis and Lamodrick Greer had five points each. Chris Cox had three points to round out the Goats’ scoring.

Pierre Algood led Fairfield with 21 points and Camron Daniels added 12 markers.

The Goats return to action Friday when they travel to Teague for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Comments / 0

Related
Groesbeck Journal

Top-ranked Fairfield swamps Lady Goats in district contest

, , , Defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Fairfield jumped on Groesbeck early and cruised to an 83-16 victory at the Groesbeck High School gym Tuesday night. The loss dropped Groesbeck to 3-7 in District 20-3A. Fairfield leads the pack with a 10-0 record. Fairfield scored the first 11 points of the game and took a 26-5 lead after one quarter. They erupted for 30 points in the second quarter and led 56-9 at halftime. The Lady Eagles played their second-string throughout the second half as they rested their top players Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens. Fairfield led 70-13 after three quarters and outscored Groesbeck 13-3 in the final eight minutes. Alyssa “Marie” Ramiez led Groesbeck with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Alexis Rivero scored five points and Clover Diaz hit a three-pointer to account for all the Lady Goat scoring. Shadasia Brackens led Fairfield with 15 points. Avery Thaler netted 14 points and McKinna Brackens had 11 points. Groesbeck will return to action Friday when they travel to Teague for a 6 p.m. contest.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Study Club learns update on local business Kleen-Air

, The Groesbeck Study Club had its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 17, at the Groesbeck Woman’s Club at 6 p.m. Mary Belle Leach, President, called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Julia Morton gave the devotional, which was entitled “Winter”. She shared that as we are in the midst of Winter, she wanted to relate some of the Scriptures in the Bible regarding Winter, as well as some quotes. Please refer to these scriptures -Psalm 74:17 Job 37:9-14 and Genesis 8:22 Going on, she read, “But then God Sends us the Spring Refer to Song of Solomon 2:11-12”...
GROESBECK, TX
fox44news.com

Major water line break in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple shooting now a homicide investigation

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
TEMPLE, TX
kwhi.com

FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

134
Followers
112
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy