Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
The Impact of Heavy Snow and Ice on Montana’s Winter Fish Kills
Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Fish that thrive in shallow ponds and lakes might tell you that it is. It has been a pretty tough Montana winter so far. The long-term gains we hope for are plentiful water supplies in our lakes and rivers and reduced fire dangers this summer. And while thick ice and steady snow cover can create excellent ice fishing conditions, they can put additional strain fish on fish populations in waters that are prone to winter kill.
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana, Chapter Two
Of course, Idaho is the hands-down winner. All the self-centered, crooked, and bloodthirsty ranchers are on the Montana side of the state line. I know this because I saw it on the Paramount Network. And most of Montana is simply cheatgrass and insects. At one roadside toilet on Interstate 15, signs warn you of rattlesnakes. The brochures never mentioned this when I decided to vacation in the Big Sky State. The only reason I go there is that nobody knows me, whereas. In Idaho, people lock their doors when they see me coming. Oh, and Montana also has Jon Tester. What do you expect of a man who gets his hair cut by a union barber? Heck, Jim Risch doesn’t even need a barber.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022
People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again
Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Montana’s Most Romantic Getaway Is Authentic Big Sky Country
Are you looking for a place to spend quality time with that special someone in your life? Take a gander at this spot in Montana. Montana is a place with gorgeous views, secluded cabins, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Montana can make any vacation feel special and unique, especially with someone you care about. So if you wanted to plan a romantic getaway, but didn't know where to go, we just might have the answer.
Montana Alert: 12+ Inches Mountain Snow Possible By Saturday
Get ready for a round of significant snowfall followed by sub zero temperatures across dozens of Montana counties. Snow in the valleys could make driving conditions difficult, but the mountain passes could get well over a foot of fresh snow. The storm watches vary a bit in duration but almost...
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
EPA Urging Montanans to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
‘Yellowstone’ Generates Staggering $730 Million in Spending in Montana, Study Finds
Kevin Costner’s massive hit Yellowstone is having an amazing effect on Montana. According to a new study, it generated hundreds... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Generates Staggering $730 Million in Spending in Montana, Study Finds appeared first on Outsider.
5 Of The Best Montana Hot Springs Open All Winter
If you're looking for a way to take the edge off the frigid Montana temperatures, you don't have to travel far to find a great hot spring. Nothing beats spending a cold winter day soaking in a nice hot spring. Fortunately, there are a lot of great options for hot...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
eagle933.com
Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?
Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
eagle933.com
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Big Snow and Flash Frozen: Montana Temps to Plunge
Heavy snow, wind, a flash freeze, and sub-zero weather. There's hardly anything NOT on the winter weather menu in Western Montana for the remainder of the week. And while it likely won't be as severe as before Christmas, it will still be enough to get our attention, starting with the heavy snow Thursday afternoon into Friday with a Winter Storm Watch in place for Friday evening into Saturday morning.
