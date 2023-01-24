Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Psychology Says: People can die of a socio-cultural death
An incredible amount of research is done in psychology. We all know the conclusion of some studies, just think of the Asch experiment into conformity or the Stanford Prison experiment. But do you already know these facts?
Self-Soothe After An Unpleasant Experience
We’ve all been there. Something happens that triggers our emotional response and we can’t seem to shake it. Maybe we had an argument with our partner, got into an accident, or received some bad news. We might feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad. Whatever the feeling, it’s hard to concentrate on anything else.
Mysterious 'Zone of Uncertainty' Inside The Brain Reveals a Surprise
Our brains do a fantastic job of acting as master control centers for our sacks of flesh if you stop and think about it – which again will call on your brain. Now researchers have discovered more about how the brain fixes long-term memories in its storage slots. The...
Scientists discover why biscuits cause weight gain
Eating biscuits, cakes, burgers and sausage rolls makes us fat by delaying digestion, according to new research.Junk food rewires the brain by reducing our ability to regulate appetite, scientists have said.The discovery could open the door to an anti-obesity pill that targets neurons.Experiments in rats found the cells called astrocytes control a chemical pathway to the gut. But the study suggests that continuously gorging on fatty and sugary products disrupts it.Lead author Dr Kirsteen Browning, of Penn State University in the US, said: “Calorie intake seems to be regulated in the short-term by astrocytes.“We found a brief exposure of high...
Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness
There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
EatingWell
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
boldsky.com
Compassion Meditation: How To Show True Compassion Towards Yourself And Your Loved Ones
Known amongst Buddhists as Karuna Meditation, ( karuna means loving kindness) the compassion meditation as it is universally referred, originates from Buddhist philosophies that encourage the devout Buddhists to have a compassionate attitude towards everyone. Firstly you need to connect with the suffering, of others as well as of your own, and then activating the compassion that we all have by birth. Compassion meditation reduces the incidence of mind wandering, It makes you a more caring person.
Science Focus
How to get smarter in six achievable, science-backed steps
Brain feeling a bit sluggish? Try this advice to boost your memory, creativity and problem-solving skills. The internet is full of supplements that promise to boost your IQ, while a visit to your phone’s app store will reveal dozens of brain-training games that claim to make you more intelligent. While these quick-fix ideas might sound promising, it’s far better to save your money and put your faith in science.
wdfxfox34.com
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
