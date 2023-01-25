Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting for Jan. 30, 2023
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: Design Updates. A. Approval of Federal Lobbying and Grant Services Contract. VII. INFORMATION. A. Small Public Works Contracts Awarded for 2022. B. Marina Operations 4th Quarter Report & Annual Review...
myedmondsnews.com
After 51 years with Edmonds parks, Rich Lindsay heads for retirement.
A crowd of more than 50 coworkers, friends, admirers and city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to bid farewell and happy retirement to Parks Manager Rich Lindsay, capping off his 51 years of unstinting service to the city and the people of Edmonds. Attendees were welcomed...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District hosting community budget presentations starting Jan. 31
The community is invited to learn more about the Edmonds School District budget and share feedback during three upcoming community sessions:. Feb. 8: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom Check the online calendar for details. Feb. 13: 5-6 p.m. Mountlake Terrace High School Library. These presentations are designed to share insights about...
King County Councilmember Kohl-Welles to retire, won't seek reelection
SEATTLE — King County Council Vice Chair Jeanne Kohl-Welles announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection and retire after more than 30 years in elected office. Kohl-Welles, who has represented District 4 since 2016, said in her announcement that “it’s time to pass the torch for others to get involved.”
The Stranger
Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions
It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
myedmondsnews.com
Public comment period begins on Everett Link Extension and north operations and maintenance facility
Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project, which will extend Link light rail service north from Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. This project also includes the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, which is necessary to support Link light rail operations.
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
KOMO News
Bellevue schools choose new superintendent ahead of closures, reorganization
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After eight months of searching, the Bellevue School District said its new superintendent is already on its executive leadership team. "He's a former student, a former teacher, principal, and administrator," said school board president Sima Sarrafan. Dr. Kelly Aramaki will be moving from Assistant Superintendent to...
capitolhillseattle.com
Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle
How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: New signs on the waterfront
Photographer Bob Sears came across these two City of Edmonds parks maintenance workers working with a sign at the Edmonds waterfront. We asked the City of Edmonds for further details, and Edmonds Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin explained that the city installed two new signs Wednesday. The photo above shows the workers looking at options for placement, but the sign actually ended up elsewhere, Chapin said. The photo below shows the installed signage.
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
myedmondsnews.com
Sean Hanchett: Public memorial set for Feb. 5 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Sean Hanchett, 32, from Edmonds, sadly passed away in the Snohomish County Jail of an undetermined cause on December 11th 2022. Sean was born to Mike and Peggy Hanchett in 1990. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. Sean was known for his big heart, love of animals, and was always lending a helping hand. One of his favorite places to visit was Canon Beach, OR, where he spent several summers vacationing with family. His absence will be truly missed. Sean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Ron Krause; his brother, Matt Hanchett; and his nephews, Miles and Colton Hanchett. A public memorial will be held at Edmonds Waterfront Center on February 5th from 11am to 2pm.
Seattle Center Department to take over city’s waterfront
(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is switching operations and services of its waterfront from the Parks and Recreation Department to the Seattle Center Department. The Seattle Center Department manages the public space that features the Space Needle, Seattle Center Armory, Climate Pledge Arena and the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum, among other attractions. The area holds a number of large-scale events with the department in charge of programming, maintenance and public safety integrated into its core operations. ...
myedmondsnews.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District partners with Rotary Club of Lynnwood to manage scholarships for graduating seniors
The Foundation for Edmonds School District said it is partnering with the Rotary Club of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation to award academic scholarships. In 2010, the Martha Lake Community Club provided a generous gift to the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation, which includes awarding multiple vocational, trade school, and academic scholarships.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
capitolhillseattle.com
Here’s how to take a tour of Seattle’s new $2B convention center expansion
Seattle’s possibly unnecessary but still pretty damn gorgeous $2 billion convention center expansion debuts this week. CHS reported here on how the project has reshaped one of the key connections between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle. Friday will bring a rare opportunity to wander the brand new facility with...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds K9 Hobbs to retire after decade of police service
After nearly 10 years of service, the Edmonds Police Department’s K9 Hobbs will retire on Jan. 26. Hobbs has partnered with Sgt. Jason Robinson since 2013, and together they have served the city and region with more than 500 deployments, the Edmonds Police Department said in a news release announcing Hobbs’ departure. Hobbs has apprehended approximately 166 suspects and located 113 items of evidence during his tenure.
Comments / 0