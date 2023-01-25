Read full article on original website
KVAL
Hamel signs with the Ducks
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
KVAL
Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win
Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
KVAL
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
KVAL
Oregon State Men's basketball starting second half of conference season strong
Although the Oregon State Men's basketball team only has eight wins this season the Beavers were thrilled to get their first Pac-12 Road win of the season this past weekend against Cal. But there is still lots of improvement to be made on this young Oregon State team going into...
KVAL
Oregon State softball senior on Collegiate Player of the Year Watchlist
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State softball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, making it to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2006. And although there were some major leaders from that World Series team that will not be...
KVAL
Beavers suffer loss against Utah
In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
KVAL
Ducks suffer another disappointing loss
At full strength it looked like the Oregon Men were prepared to go on a run before they were stopped in their tracks in a close loss to Stanford. Leaving head coach Dana Altman once again questioning his team's focus. After the Ducks 17 point loss to Arizona state earlier...
KVAL
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
KVAL
Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
KVAL
Oregon baseball expects heavy competition for spots leading up to the season
In 2022, the Oregon baseball team tormented opposing pitchers, leading the PAC-12 in batting average and ranking 2nd in home runs. Well, this season they return five of their top eight leaders in hits. And because of that offensive firepower, the Ducks came in at 25th in D1 baseball's preseason...
KVAL
Oregon softball ranked 22nd in preseason poll
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
KVAL
Five unoccupied seats on Lane Community College Board of Education up for election
EUGENE, Ore. — Five seats on the Lane Community College Board of Education are up for election in the May 16 Special Election. The winners of each seat, with the exception of Zone 1, will serve four year terms beginning July 1, 2023, according to Lane Community College. The...
KVAL
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
KVAL
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
KVAL
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency declares 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
KVAL
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
KVAL
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
KVAL
'No update at this time' on Lane Events Center, decision expected in summer
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
KVAL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
KVAL
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
