Girl scout cookie poll: What's the fan favorite?
Girl Scout Cookies have been a staple of American culture for over 100 years, with millions of boxes sold each year to support local Girl Scout troops and councils. With the annual cookie campaign set to begin this month, there's no better time to explore which variety reigns supreme. Though the Patch.com survey is, in their own words, non-scientific, it's clear that Thin Mints hold a special place in the hearts of many. The chocolate-covered mint cookies have been a favorite among Girl Scout Cookie...
Ben & Jerry's Just Released It’s Newest Flavor and It’s Both Vegan and Gluten-Free, and Absolutely Delicious
Here’s what we thought of the new flavor.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
msn.com
Italian Restaurants With Mouth-Watering Old-School Classics Across America
Slide 1 of 53: Hankering for Italian food? There's no shortage of cheap, delicious pizza across America, but what about something that demands a little more finesse, like veal Parmigiana or ravioli heaped with red sauce? From hidden gems known mainly to locals or historic landmarks that have been open for decades, we've tracked down the best old-school Italian restaurant in every state and Washington, D.C. Related: Iconic U.S. Restaurants to Try Before You Die.
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening Soon
There’s just nothing like a freshly baked cookie. The way it completely falls apart in your mouth. Just one is enough to satisfy, and yet it’s almost impossible to stop at one. Whether you’re a sugar fan, crave peanut butter cookies, or like the classic chocolate chip, there’s a cookie out there for everyone. And now, one of the fastest-growing chains in the United States is set to open a fresh-baked cookie shop right here in Tucson.
Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just To Go On Dates
Fifteen first dates with fifteen different people? Sounds like the premise to some crap romantic comedy. But this offer is actually legit, according to a new job listing. There is a new way that you can get paid just to go on dates with other people. Of course, some have been doing this anyway for many centuries, but this new job offer is not quite what you're thinking. A company is offering willing participants a chance to go on a number of first dates and share their experiences.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
