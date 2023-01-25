ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Australian Open lookahead: Women's semifinals in Melbourne

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fykbD_0kQQvPll00

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two night women's semifinals. Unseeded Magda Linette plays No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other. The now 33-year-old Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since. Azarenka has beaten three Americans — 2020 Australian champion Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and No. 3-seeded Jessica Pegula — en route to her first semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open. Rybakina's wins this year include last year's finalist Danielle Collins and No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek. Rybakina beat Azarenka in straight sets in the third round of last year’s Indian Wells tournament in their only previous meeting. Sabalenka has beaten Linette in both previous matches they've played, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

WEDNESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women's Quarterfinals: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2; Magda Linette beat No. 30 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5.

Men's Quarterfinals: Ben Shelton vs. Tommy Paul; No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

29: number of previous Grand Slam singles tournaments Linette had played without advancing past the third round.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“All through my life I’ve been taking mistakes and losses very personally, so I had to disconnect those two things. It was really difficult, because I felt a lot of times that the misses, the mistakes, were defining me." Linette on her continuing ”emotional management“ to deal with her life issues on and off the court.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rybakina takes 1st set vs Sabalenka in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Elena Rybakina has taken the first set 6-4 over Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena. Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the third game to put her ahead. The first three games were a serving clinic with both players combining for seven aces.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins. The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A long time coming getting back to the top of the podium, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97.
New York Post

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

New Zealand’s death toll from heavy rain rose to four on Sunday as flash floods and landslides on the north island continued for a third day. Battered since Friday, Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, remained under a state of emergency. The nation’s weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather on Sunday and Monday for the north island. Intense rainfall could also cause surface and flash flooding, it said. “We know that there is potential for more adverse weather tonight,” Auckland Emergency Management controller Rachel Kelleher told reporters. The emergency covers large swaths of the north island, with Waitomo District about 220 km...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy