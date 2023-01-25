Carroll County Public Schools to host job fair Wednesday
Carroll County Public Schools still needs help filling vacancies around the school system.
On Wednesday, the district is holding a job fair for substitute teachers and hourly employees.
Some positions include lunchroom assistant, student support assistant and teacher.
The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Carroll County Workforce Development Office. It's located at 224 North Center Street in Westminster.
Click here for more information on open positions.
