Carroll County, MD

Carroll County Public Schools to host job fair Wednesday

 2 days ago
Carroll County Public Schools still needs help filling vacancies around the school system.

On Wednesday, the district is holding a job fair for substitute teachers and hourly employees.

Some positions include lunchroom assistant, student support assistant and teacher.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Carroll County Workforce Development Office. It's located at 224 North Center Street in Westminster.

Click here for more information on open positions.

