WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
miamisprings.com
Best Pro Annexation Argument
At Monday’s Miami Springs City Council Meeting, the City Manager announced that the City of Miami Springs would be launching a new website promoting annexation. I guess the city ran out of room on their current website? All kidding aside, it appears to be a reaction to an anti annexation website that was created called StopAnnexation.com. This is yet another example of the City Administration being reactive instead of proactive. Now, after 20 years, the City decides to create a pro-annexation website? Better late than never I guess?
calleochonews.com
The game-changing River Landing Shops & Residences: A little city you never want to leave on the shores of the Miami River
The inspiring success story of two lawyers turned real estate moguls that overcame adversities to build River Landing Shops & Residences. Andrew B. Hellinger and Coralee G. Penabad were successful lawyers practicing commercial litigation and bankruptcy, but real estate development was their passion. Now, Andrew and Coralee are the principals behind Urban-X Group, a Miami development company with a focus on urban development and community building. Andrew sat down with us to reveal how two Florida-licensed attorneys built one of Miami's biggest and most iconic developments. River Landing Shops & Residences is a 2.2-million-square-foot mixed-use project on the historic Miami River and a catalyst of change for one of Miami’s oldest - and once-neglected - communities in the city’s urban core.
Death investigation underway after body found at NE Miami-Dade construction site
MIAMI -- Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a person whose body was found Friday in a concrete tube at a construction ssite.The body was found near the Haulover Marine Center, located at 15600 Collins Ave., around 10 a.m., according to authorities.Officials have not publicly said if they know how the person died or how the person's body ended up at the site.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
floridaing.com
South Pointe Park Miami: Unearth Historical Wonders
South Pointe Park Miami is an exciting and beautiful place to explore! Located in the city of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers something for everyone. If you’re looking for a beautiful waterfront park in Miami Beach, South Pointe Park is a great choice. The 17-acre park offers a...
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
fortlauderdale.gov
Gravity Sewer Main Repair in Coral Ridge
The City of Fort Lauderdale and Southern Underground Industries will be repairing 40 feet of 8-inch gravity sewer main and lateral lines near the intersection of Bayview Drive and NE 30 Street. This project includes work in two areas: Bayview Drive between NE 30 Street and NE 30 Place and NE 30 Street just east of Bayview Drive.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized after being struck in drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a South Florida neighborhood. Gunfire erupted along Southwest 130th Avenue, Wednesday morning. One victim was airlifted to Jackson South, while the second victim drove to Baptist Health in Homestead. Police are investigating the shooting.
NBC Miami
Divers Pull Man Out of Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal
A man who was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade was pulled out by divers Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Footage showed multiple rescue crews at the scene and...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
southdadenewsleader.com
Honoring Homestead’s 110th Year
One hundred and ten years ago today, on the evening of Monday, January 27, 1913, by a vote of 21 to 5, residents of the area known as Homestead approved the incorporation of the “Town of Homestead.”. The issues at the forefront of the incorporation were similar to those...
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Sergeant signs off on radio following forced retirement
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire. Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department. “To...
tourcounsel.com
Doral Plaza | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida
Doral Plaza is a basic shopping center where you will find a wide variety of stores designed for the home. On the other hand, you can enjoy the restaurants which offer you an attractive gastronomic offer. Additionally, the prices are cheap.
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
