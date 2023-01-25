Read full article on original website
Best Pro Annexation Argument
At Monday’s Miami Springs City Council Meeting, the City Manager announced that the City of Miami Springs would be launching a new website promoting annexation. I guess the city ran out of room on their current website? All kidding aside, it appears to be a reaction to an anti annexation website that was created called StopAnnexation.com. This is yet another example of the City Administration being reactive instead of proactive. Now, after 20 years, the City decides to create a pro-annexation website? Better late than never I guess?
Miami Springs Horse Country
North Royal Poinciana Blvd. was horse country in Miami Springs from the 1920’s to the 1940’s. The H Bar H Ranch, Reyes Stables & Riding Academy, the Hialeah Riding Academy & others were all located there. Horse shows and rodeos were regular events. The 1925 photo shows the Hialeah Riding Academy located on the 1st 2 blocks of what is now N Royal Poinciana Blvd in Miami Springs. Farm Stores & the Telephone Company Building now occupy the property.
A Brief Feature of The Miami Springs Adventist School
The Florida Conference Education gives us an inside glimpse into the daily operations of the Miami Springs Adventist School located in Miami Springs, Florida. This educational institution is not only recognized for its well-rounded curriculum but also for the dedicated staff who strive to provide the best education for their students. Discover the innovative teaching methods and state-of-the-art facilities that make this school stand out.
Miami Springs Golf & Country Club is Hiring
The Miami Springs Golf & Country Club is currently seeking Event Coordinators to join their team. The ideal candidate should possess expertise in:. If you are interested in this position, please submit your CV and portfolio to Yannick@hrsmgmt.org for consideration.
Miami Springs Middle Robotics Team Finishes 4th Among 44 Other Competing Schools
The Miami Springs Middle School Robotics team performed exceptionally well at the 3rd Annual STEM Squad VEX IQ Challenge last Sunday, securing a highly-coveted 4th place among a competitive field of 44 middle school teams. The event, brought together some of the most gifted young individuals in the region to...
Miami Golf Bros Take on the Miami Springs Golf Course in a fun 9 Hole Vlog
There is no better way to kick off the new year than with a round of golf! Join us as we follow the Miami Golf Bros as they take on the Miami Springs Golf Course. If you’re looking for a challenging and fun round of golf in Miami, Miami Springs Golf Course is the perfect place to check out. This 18-hole course is perfect for golfers of all skill levels. It features well-manicured greens and fairways, as well as a variety of obstacles that will put your accuracy and precision to the test. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, you’re sure to have a great time on this course.
