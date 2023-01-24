ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jordan, Latvia and Israel have all created changes in their diplomatic divisions following the findings of an investigation into “shadow diplomat” activities. – by Will Fitzgibbon, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

 4 days ago
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
This memorandum addresses the extension and expansion of eligibility for Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for certain Hong Kong residents.

SUBJECT: Extending and Expanding Eligibility for Deferred. The United States supports the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the residents of Hong Kong. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has continued to erode those rights and freedoms, and as such I am directing an extension and expansion of the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States.
Summary of the initial gathering of the guiding committee of the Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform

Today, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Mike Pyle co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform’s Steering Committee, delivering on G7 Leaders’ December 2022 commitment and exemplifying the Biden-Harris Administration’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Representatives from G7 countries, the Government of Ukraine, and the international financial institutions discussed how to better coordinate economic support for Ukraine’s immediate financing needs and future economic recovery and reconstruction efforts. They committed to work closely with Ukrainian authorities to define, prioritize, and sequence strategic economic needs; to further Ukraine’s reform ambitions; and to deliver economic assistance to stabilize Ukraine’s economy and underpin a sustainable and inclusive recovery. Pyle commended the Government of Ukraine’s adept management of its economy, despite incredibly difficult circumstances, and its vision for a broad-based economic reform agenda. He welcomed opening remarks from the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and appreciated working with his co-chairs, Finance Minister of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, and the European Commission Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Gert Jan Koopman, and in close consultation with Japan in its G7 Presidency role. Collaboration will continue in the coming weeks, and the Steering Committee will hold its next meeting in March.
President Joe Biden released a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day expressing his reflections on the tragedy and honor of those who were lost.

Tomorrow, Jill and I will pause to mourn the six million Jews who were systematically and savagely murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust — and to grieve the Roma and Sinti, Slavs, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and political dissidents who were also killed. As we join nations around the world in bearing witness to this dark chapter in our shared history, we also honor survivors and their stories—pledging to always remember, and to keep faith with that sacred vow: “never again.”
Ukraine’s record of being equitable towards its citizens is uneven, which could make sustaining tranquility more difficult when the conflict is resolved.

Ukraine has a mixed human rights record over the past several decades, new data shows. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the dominant Western media narrative has been clear – Russia is the “global villain,” and Ukraine a model country victimized by an unjust war. But while the war may be unjust, Ukraine had its share of problems before the conflict with Russia intensified in 2022.

