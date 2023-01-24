Jordan, Latvia and Israel have all created changes in their diplomatic divisions following the findings of an investigation into “shadow diplomat” activities. – by Will Fitzgibbon, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Today, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Mike Pyle co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform’s Steering Committee, delivering on G7 Leaders’ December 2022 commitment and exemplifying the Biden-Harris Administration’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Representatives from G7 countries, the Government of Ukraine, and the international financial institutions discussed how to better coordinate economic support for Ukraine’s immediate financing needs and future economic recovery and reconstruction efforts. They committed to work closely with Ukrainian authorities to define, prioritize, and sequence strategic economic needs; to further Ukraine’s reform ambitions; and to deliver economic assistance to stabilize Ukraine’s economy and underpin a sustainable and inclusive recovery. Pyle commended the Government of Ukraine’s adept management of its economy, despite incredibly difficult circumstances, and its vision for a broad-based economic reform agenda. He welcomed opening remarks from the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and appreciated working with his co-chairs, Finance Minister of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, and the European Commission Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Gert Jan Koopman, and in close consultation with Japan in its G7 Presidency role. Collaboration will continue in the coming weeks, and the Steering Committee will hold its next meeting in March.

