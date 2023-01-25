Read full article on original website
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound...
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena.
