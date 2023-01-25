Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
SpaceX fuels up fully stacked Starship vehicle for 1st time ever (video)
SpaceX fueled up a fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday (Jan. 23), notching a huge milestone on the path toward the vehicle's debut orbital flight.
NASA to test nuclear thermal rocket engine for the first time in 50 years
NASA and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a research arm of the US Defense Department, are once again setting their sights on a type of rocket engine that could be the holy grail for quickly and safely getting humans to Mars.
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
The mysterious iron ball at the center of the Earth may have stopped spinning and reversed direction
A new study suggests Earth's inner core may have paused and reversed direction, shedding further light on how different layers of the Earth interact.
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 24 story has been corrected to remove the reference to NASA officials and to amend attribution of Space Force information to a DARPA official, who is now being identified, in paragraph 7.)
Scientists Made a Liquid Metal Robot That Can Escape a Cage Like a Terminator
Scientists have created robots that can shapeshift between solid and liquid states, enabling them to perform mind-boggling feats such as jumping, climbing, and even oozing out of a cage in a way that is eerily reminiscent of the T-1000 robots of the Terminator franchise, reports a new study. The shape...
msn.com
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap
Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
Earth's inner core may have started spinning in the other direction, study says
Earth's inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday. Roughly 3,100 miles below the Earth's surface, this "planet within the planet" can spin...
Future Asteroid That Threatens Earth May Be Near-Indestructible, Scientists Warn
A future asteroid that threatens Earth may be near-indestructible, scientists concluded in a new study that offered some "aggressive" solutions for what to do if we ever face one. Scientists who studied tiny specks of dust recovered from a potentially hazardous asteroid discovered that “rubble-pile” asteroids, which are loose conglomerations...
SpaceX aced a massive Starship milestone ahead of orbital launch
SpaceX finally completed its first-ever full flight-like wet dress rehearsal of Starship. "This was the first time an integrated Ship and Booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant," the private space firm explained on Twitter. The new milestone brings us one crucial step closer to...
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
Futurism
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Rare 17-pound meteorite discovered in Antarctica
During a one-month excursion to the icy plains of Antarctica, a team of researchers found five new meteorites — including one of the largest ever discovered on the continent.
Comments / 0