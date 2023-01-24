ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

GV Wire

These Kids Have Been Tardy Every Day Since School Started in August. Who’s to Blame?

More than 200 students attending Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno have been arriving late to school since the start of the school year. And it’s not just Computech — students at Fresno Unified’s other magnet schools and special education students “have suffered from an unacceptable bus delivery tardy rate,” transportation manager Paul Rosencrans acknowledged in a memo to School Board members last week.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Madera Co. ditches plan to tinker with groundwater penalties

Madera County is keeping its recently approved current structure for penalizing farmers who blow past their water allocation, forgoing an option to implement a tiered penalty structure. The decision came during Tuesday’s Madera County Board of Supervisors meeting and maintains the status quo for the Chowchilla, Delta-Mendota and Madera Subbasins....
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Terry Sayre becomes Tulare’s first female mayor in 25 years

TULARE – After four years of advocating for individuals experiencing homelessness, Terry Sayre will now sit at the center of the dias as Tulare’s first female mayor in over two decades with a new priority of unifying the city. There has not been a female to don the...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
thesungazette.com

VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Lindsay PD houses new homelessness liaison

LINDSAY – After an increase of homelessness in California, Lindsay had to be creative on addressing homelessness by implementing a new officer role into their police department. Lindsay native Bruce Fox is a part of Lindsay PD’s newest initiative in aiding individuals experiencing homelessness. As a homeless liaison officer,...
LINDSAY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford planners OK 21-acre subdivision of single-family homes

Hanford's Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a 21-acre subdivision on the south side of Hanford Armona Road comprised of 95 lots for single-family homes. The subdivision is located on the south side of Hanford Armona Road, between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. It will be zoned as a low-density residential neighborhood and has a floating designation for a future school in the area.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
FRESNO, CA

