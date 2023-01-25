ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Reuters

China aims to stabilise housing prices, strictly curb speculation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s housing regulator will work to keep housing supply and demand balanced, make home prices stable and strictly curb speculation, a ministry publication reported on Tuesday, after a flurry of government moves to support the crisis-hit sector.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
thestockdork.com

US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession

The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
New York Post

Inflation finally easing hides true toll of Bidenomics — it’s up 13.7% since he took office

“Two years in, it’s clearer than ever that my economic plan is working.” That was President Joe Biden’s borderline insane response to the latest inflation data.  Working?!? Yes, the latest data pegs CPI at “only” 6.5%. Yes, it’s a decline month on month — a mild one driven partly by the fact that warmer winter weather (and thus lower energy costs) is giving punished consumers a smidge of breathing room.  But even that small comedown (which still leaves the rate near historical highs!) masks the true extent of the damage Bidenomics has done. And the fact that it’s still so high proves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy