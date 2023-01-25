ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Reuters

China aims to stabilise housing prices, strictly curb speculation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s housing regulator will work to keep housing supply and demand balanced, make home prices stable and strictly curb speculation, a ministry publication reported on Tuesday, after a flurry of government moves to support the crisis-hit sector.
The Independent

Inflation falls again to 10.5% as petrol prices drop

Inflation fell slightly to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent in November, the Office for National Statistics has said. Falling fuel prices helped UK inflation ease back again, offering further signs that the peak of the cost of living crisis has passed.The fall marks the second month in a row that the inflation rate has dropped back.Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole.“Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with...
insideevs.com

Tesla Price Cuts Due In Part To "Partial Normalisation Of Cost Inflation"

As you've likely already heard, Tesla dropped its prices across its entire lineup, and while they're all notable reductions, some are huge. It seems the company is trying to boost the demand for its vehicles, and it's happening in various global markets. However, a spokesperson has provided another reason for the price cuts.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Inflation finally easing hides true toll of Bidenomics — it’s up 13.7% since he took office

“Two years in, it’s clearer than ever that my economic plan is working.” That was President Joe Biden’s borderline insane response to the latest inflation data.  Working?!? Yes, the latest data pegs CPI at “only” 6.5%. Yes, it’s a decline month on month — a mild one driven partly by the fact that warmer winter weather (and thus lower energy costs) is giving punished consumers a smidge of breathing room.  But even that small comedown (which still leaves the rate near historical highs!) masks the true extent of the damage Bidenomics has done. And the fact that it’s still so high proves...
Idaho Press

Inflation watch: Eggs way up, gasoline down, food prices still high

Inflation eased some more, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. But what is still driving inflation? Where are consumers still seeing high prices? And, where might they see some financial relief after more than a year of sticker shock? Overall, the year-over-year U.S. inflation rate in December was 6.5%, led by a drop in gasoline prices, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the lowest annual...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy