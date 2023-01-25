Read full article on original website
8 Eureka City Schools students honored for succeeding despite difficult circumstances
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka City Schools District honored eight students last week for succeeding in their education despite difficult circumstances. Each of the district's campuses nominated a student to win the Every Student Succeeding Award. "The Every Student Succeeding Program honors students who succeed despite difficult circumstances and...
Cal Poly Humboldt Holds Memorial to Honor Student who was Lost in a Car Accident Last Week
A memorial was held at Cal Poly Humboldt yesterday evening to honor student, Camile Nauta and their dog Wilson, who both were tragically lost in a car accident while on a walk on Jan. 17th. An overwhelming sense of love, appreciation, and grief was felt at the memorial held as friends and loved ones shared […] The post Cal Poly Humboldt Holds Memorial to Honor Student who was Lost in a Car Accident Last Week appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
krcrtv.com
Southern Humboldt woman arrested for vandalizing a Shelter Cove business and home
SHELTER COVE, Calif. — Earlier this week, a woman from Southern Humboldt was arrested for reportedly vandalizing a business and a home in Shelter Cove. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, employees at the business said 41-year-old Elena Elaine Stanley was "in distress" when she entered a business located along the 400 block of Machi Road at about 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 24.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
krcrtv.com
Five members of EPD promoted to commander, sergeant
EUREKA, Calif. — Five of the Eureka Poice Department's own have been promoted. Commander Greg Hill and Commander Leonard La France. La France both have been promoted to their new rank. Cmdr. Hill was previously a Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Sergeant while Cmdr. La France was previously a Community Safety...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Cal Poly to Break Ground on Craftsman Mall Project Next Month, University Announces; Housing Facility Will Have Room for Almost a Thousand Students
A new Cal Poly Humboldt housing project has been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees, with construction slated to begin in February. The facility will house 964 students and Phase I will be ready for occupancy in Fall 2025. The project, which will be built at the...
North Coast Journal
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
kymkemp.com
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts
Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
krcrtv.com
42 new COVID cases and 3 hospitalizations reported in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — As reported by Humboldt County Public Health, three residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 within the past week. Those hospitalized were residents in their 40s, 60s and 70s. Of the 42 COVID cases reported, 23 are confirmed and 19 are considered probable. The county remains 68.7...
lostcoastoutpost.com
CHALLENGE COINED: EPD Recognizes Local Do-Gooders for Extraordinary Acts of Service
At a recent promotion ceremony, we had the great honor of presenting our Challenge Coins to a few deserving citizens who gave of themselves in an exceptional manner. The Challenge Coin acknowledges valued citizens and groups who commit acts of extraordinary kindness or valor, unselfishly give of themselves to help others, or perform other good deeds that go above and beyond the normal courtesies society expects.
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
krcrtv.com
Board of Supervisors approves plans for Humboldt Bay Trail South Project
EUREKA, Calif. — Big progress was made Tuesday in the Humboldt Bay Trail project, which will provide a separate trail between Eureka and Arcata, allowing people to travel between the two cities in a method other than driving. "Today, it was a big milestone where the Humboldt County Board...
kymkemp.com
Dog Reportedly Dies in Fortuna Trailer Fire
About 8:45 p.m., a fire broke out in an older single-wide trailer in the 3200 block of Trinity Street near the intersection with Weber Street. According to social media reports, a beloved pet, a dog, died in the fire, but the resident was not injured. Emergency personnel shut down Trinity...
kymkemp.com
Warrant Suspect Refusing to Exit Vehicle Taken Into Custody
Law enforcement surrounded a wanted man in his Toyota Tundra in Eureka between 4th and 5th this afternoon about 3:15 p.m. According to Eureka Police spokesperson, Brittany Powell, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. Traffic, she said, was “being blocked due to the large law enforcement presence.”. By...
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Willow Creek after meth, loaded gun discovered in car
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man on Jan. 25 after a search of his car reportedly revealed a gun and methamphetamine. According to the HCSO, deputies on patrol in Willow Creek noticed a car parked along Highway 299 just...
kymkemp.com
Environmental Group Based in US & UK Highlights Supervisor Bohn’s Alleged Involvement in ‘Wood Pellet Export Scheme’
(This is not an independently fact checked article) At today’s January 25, 2023 Board of Directors meeting of Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn was appointed as a new Director of the GSNR Board. Bohn was appointed to the GSNR board as a representative of...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
[Update 5 p.m.] Hit and Run Driver Stopped Near Scotia
About 4:11 p.m., a vehicle struck a tree and a sign near Hoby’s Market in Scotia. The driver fled the scene in their vehicle. Law enforcement stopped a suspect driving a damaged Honda Civic with a “missing tire at 1125 South Scotia Road. Officers requested a tow truck...
